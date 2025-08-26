From $2K to $120M? The Shiba Inu Story That Got Away

When Shiba Inu launched in August 2020, it was little more than another meme-inspired token lost in the sea of new cryptocurrencies. Its early branding as the “Dogecoin Killer,” however, gave it an edge — drawing speculative traders eager to chase the next viral coin. That label set the stage for one of the most astonishing rallies in crypto history.

From Obscurity to Viral Fame

At first, Shiba Inu gained attention only in small trading circles. But as influencers and retail traders began amplifying its story online, the token’s price moves became impossible to ignore. By the start of 2021, SHIB was no longer just an obscure meme coin — it had entered the spotlight as a rival to Dogecoin itself.

One of the earliest to track this rise was YouTube creator Zero Waiting, who documented SHIB’s breakout phase in multiple videos. He not only covered the surge but also invested himself, riding the bull wave while recommending it to friends.

The $40K Exit That Could Have Been $120M

In one of those stories, a friend of the influencer put $2,000 into SHIB after his recommendation. Within an hour, the holding had ballooned to $20,000. By the end of the day, it doubled again, turning into $40,000 — a jaw-dropping 1,900% gain in less than 24 hours.

Overwhelmed by the windfall, the friend sold everything, walking away with $40,000 in profit. At the time, it felt like a dream trade.

But months later, Shiba Inu shocked the world by soaring 88,000,000% in 2021. Had the investor held until October’s all-time high, that modest $2,000 bet would have transformed into an extraordinary $120 million.

A Lesson From SHIB’s Meteoric Run

Shiba Inu’s rise is now legendary, cementing itself as one of the biggest success stories in meme coin history. While the friend’s quick sell locked in early life-changing gains, it also highlights the unpredictability — and heartbreak — of crypto timing.

As Zero Waiting reflected in his videos, SHIB’s story is both a reminder of how fortunes can be made overnight and how easily they can be cut short by selling too soon.

