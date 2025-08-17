From Apes to Punks, NFTs roar back with triple the buyers

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/17 05:00
NFT
NFT$0.0000004646-0.57%

The NFT market has staged a strong recovery NFTs are staging a comeback, with buyer activity nearly tripling and sales volume rising by 30.09% to $173.2 million.

New data from CryptoSlam reveals that NFT buyers and sellers surged, while total transactions declined. This suggests renewed market participation is concentrated in higher-value trades.

Ethereum led the pack with an 85% weekly gain—though it also saw wash trading soar 354%. Collections like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club posted eye-catching sales spikes, underscoring how blue-chip NFTs continue to drive the market even in a turbulent crypto backdrop. Read on for more:

Summary
  • NFT sales rebounded strongly with 30% growth to $173.2 million
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club dominated both collection rankings and individual sales
  • Market participation nearly tripled as buyers returned

According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation has rebounded with NFT buyers surging by 190.41% to 214,716 and NFT sellers increasing by 168.71% to 115,289.

However, NFT transactions have decreased by 10.65% to 1,553,949.

The sales jump is happening as Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to the $117,000 level after hitting a new ATH of $124,000.

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped to $4,400 after hitting $4,700. The global crypto market cap is now $3.97 trillion.

Ethereum wash trading jumps

Ethereum has strengthened its leading position with $105.4 million in sales and jumped by 85% from the previous week.

Ethereum’s wash trading has also surged by 353.99% to $30.1 million.

BNB (BNB) Chain has climbed to second place with $18.1 million, rising 33.48%. Polygon (POL) has fallen to third position with $11.5 million, declining 35.51%.

From Apes to Punks, NFTs roar back with triple the buyers - 1

Despite this drop, Polygon’s wash trading has surged by 605.87% to $46,605.

Mythos Chain maintains fourth place with $9.3 million, down 3.52%. Solana (SOL) holds fifth with $8.9 million, up 10.14%.

Immutable (IMX) has climbed to sixth place with $8 million, representing a 30.62% increase. Bitcoin has dropped to seventh place, with $4.4 million, a 69.33% decline.

The buyer count has increased across most blockchains, with Polygon leading at 885% growth, followed by Bitcoin at 712.30% and Immutable at 546.26%.

Bored Ape Yacht Club sales jump 500%

CryptoPunks has reclaimed the top spot in collection rankings with $21 million in sales, surging 90.95%. The collection has seen growth in transactions (121.05%) while maintaining stable buyer and seller counts.

Bored Ape Yacht Club has jumped to second place with $15.6 million, jumping by almost 500%. The collection has more than doubled its transactions (161.40%) and seen growth in both buyers (22.41%) and sellers (20%).

The Courtyard on Polygon has fallen to third place with $10.3 million, a decline of 35.22%. The collection has seen substantial drop in buyers (67.81%) and sellers (48.80%).

SpinNFTBox on BNB Chain holds the fourth position with $7.2 million, representing a 56.17% increase. Pudgy Penguins sits in fifth with $6.3 million, up 31.51%.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #4795 sold for 200 ETH ($909,183)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #2337 sold for 140 ETH ($634,809)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #9670 sold for 140 ETH ($633,982)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #7706 sold for 140 ETH ($633,982)
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club #9670 sold for 100 ETH ($453,435)
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1016-4.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.00733-3.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1781-0.33%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001881+10.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02779+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?