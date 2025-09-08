From Bitcoin hoarder to Billionaire: Michael Saylor cracks Bloomberg 500 list

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 02:08
B
B$0.61522-2.17%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,237.74+1.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1011+1.96%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.179+0.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016767-1.31%

Key Takeaways

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc., loaded with Bitcoin, has pushed his net worth to $7.37 billion, sparking talks of possible S&P 500 inclusion. 

Strategy’s (formerly MicroStrategy) co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor has once again made headlines, this time for joining the ranks of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

His fortune has swelled by $1 billion since the beginning of the year, securing him a debut spot on the Bloomberg Billionaire 500 Index.

Ranked 491st, Saylor’s net worth now stands at an estimated $7.37 billion, marking a 15.8% increase year-to-date.

Bloomberg’s data reveals that around $650 million of his wealth is held in cash, while the lion’s share, roughly $6.72 billion, is tied to his stake in MicroStrategy.

Details of Saylor’s wealth breakup

The bulk of Saylor’s wealth remains tied to Strategy Inc., the Bitcoin [BTC] treasury company he co-founded and transformed into a corporate giant synonymous with crypto accumulation.

Bloomberg reports that Strategy holds the largest publicly traded Bitcoin stash, which grew from 580,000 tokens valued at roughly $60 billion in May 2025 to an astounding 629,376 BTC by August.

Saylor personally owns about an 8% stake in the company, including 19.6 million Class B shares and 382,000 Class A shares, according to Strategy’s 2025 proxy filing.

Although Saylor disclosed owning 17,732 BTC in an X post in October 2020, Bloomberg excludes these assets from his billionaire wealth calculation because independent verification of his current holdings is unavailable.

He reports cash reserves of approximately $650 million, mainly from selling more than $410 million worth of MicroStrategy stock in 2024.

Bloomberg adjusts these proceeds, along with dividends, for taxes and market fluctuations to estimate his latest net worth.

MSTR stock performance

Meanwhile, MSTR stock climbed 2.53% in the last 24 hours to $335.87, though it fell 16.45% over the past month, according to Google Finance.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained nearly 12%, highlighting the volatility of a company whose balance sheet depends heavily on Bitcoin’s price movements.

Additionally, Strategy’s $14 billion unrealized gain has sparked speculation about potential S&P 500 inclusion, which could prompt passive funds to purchase nearly $16 billion in shares.

Although the company meets key eligibility criteria, its reliance on Bitcoin, fundraising swings, and sector considerations leaves no guarantees.

Still, with a $90 billion market cap and active trading, Strategy remains a strong contender, marking a potential milestone for Saylor and the mainstream adoption of crypto.

Should Tesla learn from Saylor?

In contrast to Saylor’s relentless accumulation, Tesla approaches Bitcoin more cautiously and opportunistically.

The automaker grabbed headlines in 2021 with its $1.5 billion purchase and briefly accepted Bitcoin for payments, but then backtracked over environmental concerns.

This reversal rattled markets and showed how corporate decisions can influence Bitcoin’s trajectory.

By mid-2022, Tesla sold roughly 75% of its holdings, securing nearly $1 billion in liquidity.

Musk maintained that the move aimed to strengthen cash reserves rather than abandon Bitcoin, highlighting the stark contrast between Saylor’s unwavering conviction and Musk’s pragmatic flexibility.

Next: Ethereum’s exodus: Why whales are pulling ETH from exchanges, fast

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/from-bitcoin-hoarder-to-billionaire-michael-saylor-cracks-bloomberg-500-list/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain two of the most recognizable meme coins, but their price action has been slow in 2025, leaving many investors questioning their growth potential. Meanwhile, Rollblock is stealing the spotlight with a live iGaming ecosystem, $11.5 million raised in presale, and a deflationary revenue model that rewards holders weekly. With analysts [...] The post Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4 appeared first on Blockonomi.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000527-1.31%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01822+0.16%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002596+3.50%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/08 02:00
Partager
Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

The global non-fungible token market has slightly fallen in trading sales volume and floor price value this first week of September. In the past seven [...]
NEAR
NEAR$2.461+3.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0126+1.94%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/09/07 17:40
Partager
Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Bitmain, the world’s largest maker of bitcoin mining equipment, is facing a lawsuit from hosting provider, Old Const.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/08 01:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu or Rollblock: Which One of These Could Turn $2,000 Into $20,000 in Quarter 4

Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Near Bear Market When Priced In Gold, Gets Roasted on X

Old Const takes Bitmain to court over hosting contract dispute

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Analist wijst op sterke Solana koers: Kan SOL binnenkort naar $235 stijgen?