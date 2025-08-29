The post From Government Adoption to ETFs: Why Chainlink LINK Could Be Heading for $100 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

With government adoption, institutional support, and growing market recognition, Chainlink is no longer just another crypto project, it is becoming a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain. This adoption not only boosts Chainlink’s credibility but also sparks talk about LINK’s future price, with some analysts even eyeing a run toward $100.

LINK Gains from Real-World Partnerships

Chainlink has made one of its biggest moves by partnering with the U.S. Department of Commerce. Announced on August 28–29, the deal will bring official economic data like GDP directly onto blockchains.

Using Chainlink’s oracle network, government data can now be accessed on-chain in real time. This allows for secure and transparent use in trading, inflation-linked products, and DeFi.

Chainlink has already established itself as the leading oracle network, securing over $93 billion across 60 different blockchains. But this new partnership elevates its reputation further, placing it alongside other major collaborations with institutions like J.P. Morgan.

CaliberCos adopts Chainlink as treasury reserve

Adding to this momentum, Nasdaq-listed CaliberCos recently announced it is holding LINK on its balance sheet, and even staking tokens as part of its treasury strategy.

Combined with this, Thala has upgraded to Chainlink on the Aptos blockchain. With this, ThalaSwap V2 now uses Chainlink Price Feeds to provide secure and accurate prices for assets like Metastable pools, BTCFi tokens, and xLPTs.

This upgrade makes the Aptos ecosystem more reliable and connected.

Bitwise to Launch Chainlink ETF

On the investment side, momentum continues to build. Bitwise Asset Management has applied to the SEC for a new ETF focused only on Chainlink’s token, LINK. If approved, the fund will use Coinbase Custody for safekeeping and allow investors to create or redeem shares directly with LINK.

Price Outlook: Can LINK Reach $100?

As of now, Chainlink (LINK) is trading at $23.57 up 2.5% over the last 24 hours with a surge of 100% in trading volumnet trading around $2.91 billion.

As for the price outlook, LINK is has formed a zone near $23 that has acted as strong resistance in the past. However, analysts like Crypto ELITES point to a long-term ascending triangle pattern, suggesting LINK could eventually break higher.

If confirmed, the path toward $100 becomes more realistic in the medium to long term.