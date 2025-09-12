From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/12 05:45
Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Showdown

The crypto market is more competitive now than ever, with blue-chip assets like Solana (SOL) attracting institutional inflows. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been riding the waves of meme-driven speculation.

Yet, a new challenger has emerged with the potential to transform the meme coin landscape, called Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX). Backed by its meme-to-earn economy, Loomint AI, staking rewards, and DAO governance, MAGAX offers viral energy and tangible utility. Analysts are now saying that MAGAX’s presale will deliver massive gains, even surpassing the ROI from DOGE, SHIB, and SOL.

DOGE and SHIB Lose Steam in 2025

Dogecoin (DOGE), the first-ever meme coin, has been struggling lately despite its previous fame. Although there’s optimism around a potential Dogecoin ETF, DOGE hasn’t been able to break out of its extended slump. It’s been declining steadily for eight months because it depends mostly on social media hype instead of utility.

Similarly, Shiba Inu has made some progress by launching Shibarium and maintaining an aggressive burn rate. Despite all these measures, SHIB fell by 4.78% in the past month, which shows that hype-driven growth only gives way to pullbacks. Although SHIB has an active community, it’s been depending on speculative momentum, making it difficult to achieve long-term growth.

Investors now want real utility in their meme coins, and that’s where Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX) stands out.

Solana’s Growth Outpaced by MAGAX’s ROI Potential

Solana (SOL) has shown strong recent performance with institutional inflows and a breakout above $200, potentially increasing 40%. However, its large market cap limits exponential gains for early investors seeking massive returns.

Moonshot MAGAX, with its low presale price and market cap, offers potential for up to 200x ROI due to its powerful tokenomics, making it a better option for turning small investments into significant returns compared to blue-chip Solana.

MAGAX’s Meme-to-Earn Ecosystem Sets It Apart

The main feature of MAGAX is its meme-to-earn economy, which is powered by Loomint AI. Rather than meme coins remaining jokes online, MAGAX turns them into income-generating tools that creators and promoters can take advantage of. It’s creating a system where meme virality translates into real economic value.

MAGAX combines utility and accessibility, and so it’s an evolving Web3 platform designed for creators, developers, investors, and early adopters. MAGAX has other forms of utility aside from the meme-to-earn system.

  • Staking rewards of 12% APY for passive income.
  • DAO governance, giving holders a voice in shaping the project.
  • Referral incentives give rewards to those that invite others into the community.

Why Investors Are Rushing Into the Presale

The MAGAX presale has already hit a critical point, and investors have seen this as a chance to buy in before the price climbs. MAGAX is offering a structured growth model backed by utility and community incentives.

With projections up to 200x ROI, MAGAX is quickly emerging as the presale to watch. It combines meme virality, AI-driven utility, and early-stage affordability to offer outsized returns.

Be part of the Moonshot Magax Presale Community

Website | Whitepaper | Telegram | X (Twitter)

The post From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 102.1 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 3,713

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

