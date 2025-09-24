Blockchain for Nations and Institutions is a full-day, exclusive event hosted by the Layer 1 blockchain RYT during the upcoming TOKEN2049 week in Singapore. Over 130 countries, representing 98% of the world's GDP, are actively exploring digital currencies. The goal is to move past hypotheticals and into the practical realities of deploying blockchain solutions for national-scale digital identity.Blockchain for Nations and Institutions is a full-day, exclusive event hosted by the Layer 1 blockchain RYT during the upcoming TOKEN2049 week in Singapore. Over 130 countries, representing 98% of the world's GDP, are actively exploring digital currencies. The goal is to move past hypotheticals and into the practical realities of deploying blockchain solutions for national-scale digital identity.

From Pilot to Policy: RYT Gathers Global Leaders at TOKEN2049

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/24 16:51
Showcasing Governmental Blockchain Adoption

Beyond the daily noise of market speculation, a quieter, more profound transformation is taking place: blockchain technology is graduating from experimental pilots to essential public infrastructure. This critical shift will be the main focus at Blockchain for Nations and Institutions, a full-day, exclusive event hosted by the Layer 1 blockchain RYT during the upcoming TOKEN2049 week in Singapore.

The invite-only gathering, scheduled for Tuesday, September 30, will convene senior government officials, institutional pioneers, and leaders from traditional finance (TradFi). The goal is to move past hypotheticals and into the practical realities of deploying blockchain solutions for national-scale digital identity, stablecoins, and compliance-first payment systems.

"Blockchain is entering a new era, evolving from pilot projects to critical infrastructure for governments and institutions," said Jeff Mahony, Co-founder and Chief Architect of RYT. "RYT was designed from the ground up to meet these standards, with security, compliance, and scalability at its core. At TOKEN2049, we’re convening leaders to discuss how blockchain is being built into national systems for identity, payments, and financial services.”

Global trends underscore the urgency behind this transition. Over 130 countries, representing 98% of the world's GDP, are actively exploring digital currencies. From Estonia's well-established e-governance framework to Singapore's Project Guardian for asset tokenization, the migration to on-chain infrastructure is clearly accelerating.

Event Agenda and Speakers

The day's discussions will feature candid insights from experts who are actively building and regulating these next-generation systems.

Session 1: The Institutional Perspective (1:00 PM – 2:00 PM)

This panel will explore blockchain adoption from the private sector and technology side.

  • Moderator: Mike Slatkin, CMO of RYT
  • Speakers: \n Jeff Mahony – Co-Founder, RYT \n Anurag Arjun – Co-Founder of Polygon Technologies and founder of Avail \n Bryn Bennett – Partner, Cybersecurity & Compliance at Hacken

Session 2: The Government Perspective (3:00 PM – 4:00 PM)

This session will focus on the public sector's role in leveraging blockchain for national infrastructure.

  • Moderator: Mike Slatkin, CMO of RYT

  • Speakers: \n Steve Durbin – Co-Founder, RYT \n Burcu Mavis – Blockchain Accelerator Lead, UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) \n Maj. General (R) Fida Hussain Malik – Special Advisor, International Parliamentarians' Congress

  • Special Guest: Mr. Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi – Commissioner, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)

Venue and Access

The event will be held in Clarke Quay, just a short MRT ride from the main TOKEN2049 venue at MBS Bayfront.

Capacity is limited, and attendance is by invitation only. Interested parties can request an invitation here. Confirmed media will be able to collect passes and arrange interview slots on-site.

This story originally appeared on Dataconomy and is republished with permission.

