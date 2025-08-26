From Skeptic to Believer: BlackRock’s Larry Fink Embraces Bitcoin as Hedge Against Currency Risks

Par : Blockonomi
2025/08/26 14:41
TLDR:

  • Blackrock’s Fink, once a skeptic of Bitcoin, now sees it as a “digital gold” and a hedge against currency risks.
  • BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust has become the second-largest institutional Bitcoin holder, with over 781,000 BTC.
  • Fink’s perspective on Bitcoin evolved after witnessing its utility during crises, such as in Afghanistan.
  • Bitcoin’s growing role in global finance reflects a broader trend of institutional adoption, positioning it as a store of value.

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, has shifted his stance on Bitcoin, transitioning from a vocal skeptic to a staunch advocate. Once dismissing Bitcoin as a tool for money launderers, Fink now refers to it as “digital gold” and recognizes it as a hedge against currency debasement. 

This evolution is particularly evident in BlackRock’s increased exposure to Bitcoin through its iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), making it one of the largest institutional holders of Bitcoin.

Fink’s Shifts From Skepticism to Advocacy

In the early stages of Bitcoin’s rise, Fink was among the many who dismissed the cryptocurrency as a passing trend. He notably called Bitcoin a “currency for criminals” in 2017, sharing the view that it had no real-world utility. 

However, Fink’s perspective began to change during the COVID-19 pandemic when he saw firsthand how Bitcoin was being used in regions of political and economic instability. 

One pivotal moment occurred when Fink met a woman in Afghanistan using Bitcoin to pay workers, bypassing the Taliban’s restrictions. This encounter opened his eyes to Bitcoin’s practical applications, particularly as a store of value in unstable environments.

Now, Fink describes BTC as a “currency of fear,” emphasizing that people are increasingly using it to safeguard their wealth from the risks of currency devaluation and political instability. 

His shift is not about Bitcoin replacing traditional currencies but rather positioning it as a modern form of gold, offering protection against inflation and financial insecurity.

BlackRock’s Strategic Investment in Bitcoin

BlackRock’s investment strategy underscores Fink’s belief in Bitcoin’s potential as a long-term store of value. The company’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), launched in January 2024, has quickly become one of the largest institutional Bitcoin holders globally, surpassing major exchanges such as Coinbase.

 With over 781,000 BTC under management, valued at approximately $88 billion, IBIT is now the second-largest Bitcoin holder, behind only Satoshi Nakamoto, the elusive creator of Bitcoin.

The speed at which BlackRock accumulated Bitcoin has stunned market observers, especially given that it surpassed Strategy’s five-year head start in just 18 months. 

Unlike exchange reserves, which are frequently used for trading, Bitcoin held in IBIT is effectively removed from circulation, reducing supply and increasing scarcity. This structure helps support Bitcoin’s price floor and contributes to its role as a safe-haven asset.

The post From Skeptic to Believer: BlackRock’s Larry Fink Embraces Bitcoin as Hedge Against Currency Risks appeared first on Blockonomi.

