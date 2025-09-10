From Solana’s Billion-Dollar Frenzy to BlockchainFX’s Explosive 90% APY Presale — This Could Be the Only 100x Crypto Left in 2025

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 01:34
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.2091-18.22%
solana main2

Did you just watch Solana’s billion-dollar news unfold and feel that sharp regret of missing the boat again? That sting of “if only I bought early” is real—and it’s the same feeling early adopters of Ethereum, Solana, or Polygon turned into life-changing wealth. But here’s the reality: your second chance is already live, and it’s called BlockchainFX ($BFX).

BFX

Unlike hype-driven projects, BlockchainFX is a live, revenue-generating super app with 10,000+ active users, distributing daily passive income rewards to its holders. The presale price already doubled from $0.01 to $0.023, and it’s locked for a confirmed $0.05 launch—a 5x from where it started. This could be the “next 100x crypto” that everyone regrets missing in 2025. 

Don’t just watch—secure your BFX before Monday’s next price hike.

BlockchainFX Presale 2025: Your Second Chance at a Millionaire-Making Presale

The BFX token is not another empty promise. It fuels a crypto trading super app that merges crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one platform. Already CertiK-audited and fully KYC-compliant, the project has processed millions in trading volume and raised $7 million+ from over 8,500 early buyers.

Here’s where the greed and opportunity collide: token holders earn 4–7% daily rewards, with annual APY reaching 90%—even during presale. That’s not speculation; it’s built into the model, as 70% of all trading fees are redistributed in USDT daily. Plus, presale buyers unlock exclusive BFX Visa cards—Gold, Green, and Metal—for real-world spending.

If you bought $5,000 worth of BFX at $0.01, your stack is already worth $11,500 at $0.023. At launch ($0.05), it’s $25,000. Long term, if it hits the forecasted $1+, that’s a $500,000 bag from a small buy-in. This is why the project screams “explosive presale” and why people are calling it the best crypto presale of 2025.

And if that wasn’t enough, BlockchainFX is running a $500,000 giveaway, with the top prize being $250,000 in BFX tokens. That’s life-changing in itself.

BFX 2 7

Secure your BFX now with BLOCK30 for 30% extra tokens before it’s too late.

Solana’s Billion-Dollar Treasury Move Shows What You Missed

Solana has just reminded everyone what missing out feels like. A Nasdaq-listed firm raised a staggering $1.65 billion to launch a Solana-based treasury. The announcement triggered a 128% pre-market stock surge and pushed SOL higher by 2.3% in just hours. Institutions like Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto are backing it, showing Solana’s dominance in mainstream adoption.

But here’s the kicker: unless you bought Solana under $1 years ago, this headline is not your wealth ticket. The real chance for 100x gains is not in today’s giants, but in presales like BlockchainFX that mirror the same explosive beginnings. Solana was once a presale too—BFX could be your second chance.

BFX

BlockchainFX vs Solana: Clearer Numbers, Clearer ROI

ProjectLaunch YearICO/Presale PriceCurrent Price2025 End TargetLong-Term TargetCurrent Status
BlockchainFX ($BFX)2025$0.01 → $0.023Launch $0.05$0.10–$0.25$1+$7M raised, 10k users, 90% APY, Visa cards
Solana (SOL)2020~$0.22$213.93N/AInstitutional$1.65B treasury raised, Nasdaq partnership

Choose wisely—BlockchainFX is today’s top presale crypto with 1000x potential.

Should You Buy BlockchainFX Now or Regret Later?

The crypto market doesn’t hand out “your second chance” often. BlockchainFX is offering it on a silver platter: real revenue, real users, daily passive income, global Visa cards, and a confirmed exchange listing pipeline. Meanwhile, Solana proves that big gains are possible—but only for those who got in early.

This time, the choice is yours. Do you want to read about crypto millionaire stories in 2026—or be one of them?

Join the BlockchainFX presale now with BLOCK30 for 30% bonus tokens. Don’t miss the next explosive presale.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

FAQs: Data-Backed Answers on Presale Crypto

What is a crypto presale?

A crypto presale is when tokens are sold before public exchange launch, usually at discounted prices. It’s how early buyers in Solana, Polygon, and Ethereum made their fortunes.

Why is BlockchainFX ranked the best presale crypto in 2025?

Because it’s already live, audited, and revenue-generating with 10k+ daily users. On top of that, BFX offers 70% fee redistribution, Visa card perks, and 90% APY rewards—not empty promises.

How to buy presale crypto like BFX?

Buy directly on the BlockchainFX presale site using ETH, BTC, BNB, USDT, or even debit/credit cards. Apply code BLOCK30 for a 30% token bonus.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14559-1.24%
SIX
SIX$0.02144-1.10%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009049-3.13%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Partager
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001643+0.24%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008--%
AaveToken
AAVE$298.63-1.64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,278.43-0.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01285-0.15%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.9495-2.88%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst