From Swag To Scotch, Ryder Cup Inspires Wave Of Brand Tie-Ins

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 23:29
MemeCore
M$1.36766+38.52%
Union
U$0.01114+122.80%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0485+4.14%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.08-2.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017425-1.57%

A look at the Spirit of the Cup collection

Devereux X Johnnie Walker

To clinch victory in the Ryder Cup, a team needs to reach the 14.5-point threshold. But for the parade of brands that have hitched their wagon to the biennial U.S.A. vs. Europe showdown, the eventual winner is really irrelevant. All that matters is harnessing hype and fan engagement to connect with customers and drive brand impact.

Ryder Cup worldwide partner Citi has rolled out new television ads positioning golf’s variability as a metaphor for its own global reach. While basketball courts, Olympic pools, and tennis courts are precisely uniform in size, the campaign notes, golf is “never the same twice” thanks to ever-changing fairways and greens. The point is that the hole-to-hole and course-to-course dynamism of the sport mirrors the bank’s ability to adapt across 180 markets.

Building on brand activations opportunities, other companies are also leveraging the Ryder Cup to engage consumers through exclusive merchandise and localized experiences.

In a Ryder Cup–themed collaboration that hit this a.m. Johnnie Walker has partnered with Devereux Golf, a culture-forward golf label that blends streetwear sensibilities with inclusive, modern design, on a ‘Spirit of the Cup’ collection. The drop features polos, tees jerseys, and caps that vibe-check the transatlantic tussle of the storied tournament while also nodding to NYC street style to reflect the host city’s influence.

“Designing this collection, we wanted to bottle the energy of both the rivalry and New York itself,” Bert Brunner, co-founder and designer at Devereux Golf, explained.

“The city is bold, expressive, and high-energy, so we leaned into streetwear, oversized graphics, and color blocking that mirrors the intensity of the competition. But the bigger idea was about bringing golf into today’s cultural language…Together with Johnnie Walker, we created a collection that feels at home on the streets as much as it does on the course.”

The collection is part of a broader campaign that also includes themed cocktail kits and a mobile activation tour through New York, underscoring how brands are leaning into golf’s cultural crossover during the game’s most rambunctious event, the biennial cross pond grudge match.

“We’re creating experiences that live in people’s social lives, not just their golf bags. It’s about that moment when you throw on a jersey, grab a cocktail, and celebrate with friends, whether you’ve ever set foot on a course or not,” Brunner said. “It’s golf re-imagined and it’s inviting more people into the fold than ever before.”

Closeup of the back pocket of Swag’s Ryder Cup stand bag

Swag Golf

The PGA of America partnered with SWAG Golf on the official U.S.A Ryder Cup team bag, with Captain Keegan Bradley chiming in input on the creative. The resulting bag (manufactured by Vessel) and head covers brim with patriotic symbolism from a bald eagle gripping golf clubs in his talons to head nods to Mount Rushmore and the Liberty Bell, as well as a hidden inspirational message from Bradley himself inside a zipper pocket and another easter egg depicting the sign at Bethpage Black that warns golfers that it is an “extremely difficult course.” Limited edition consumer versions of the bag, available online and at select Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy stores, with personalization options offered through SWAG’s website.

“The Ryder Cup is one of golf’s most iconic events, defined by its unmatched camaraderie among players, fans, and this year will be louder than ever as it returns to legendary Bethpage Black,” Nick Venson, Founder and CEO of SWAG Golf, said. Founded in 2018, SWAG Golf has built an impressive following over the years by tapping into collector psychology to sell-out limited edition product drops and inking high-profile partnerships and licensing agreements.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikedojc/2025/09/04/from-swag-to-scotch-ryder-cup-inspires-wave-of-brand-tie-ins/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00157-2.42%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$309.19-5.01%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.09817-1.51%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949-44.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001806-3.93%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Partager
BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blockspaceforce-mainnet-capital-hedge-fund/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416-1.68%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock