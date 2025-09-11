From Theory to Onchain Reality: Scalable Privacy with zkVerify + Horizen

2025/09/11
Just a few years ago, concepts like Private AI, confidential DeFi, or Selective Disclosure were more vision than reality. Onchain privacy at scale felt like a distant dream… as it was stuck into too slow, too complex, and too costly!

That’s no longer the case thanks to zkVerify! evelopers can now build private applications directly onchain, without the headache of custom infrastructure or bloated verification logic.

zkVerify acts as a high-speed, trustless proof verification layer, optimized for modular zk-rollups and scalable L2s. When you combine that power with Horizen’s developer-first ecosystem, you get a stack that’s fast, privacy-ready, and built for real-world adoption.

Together, zkVerify and Horizen are reshaping what’s possible. Developers now get modularity, privacy, and performance without the friction. This duo is ready to change the crypto status quo!

When privacy meets performance, we obtain foundation where builders are choosing to build. Follow zkVerify and Horizen to see how real, scalable privacy is being built — verified, deployed, and soon… adopted at scale.

Horizen: A Layer 0 Designed for ZK-Native Builders

  • Horizen is a modular Layer 0 built for deploying custom blockchains…
Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/11
PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
2025/09/11
PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
2025/09/11
