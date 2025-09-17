From Trump Bets to Earnings: Polymarket Storms Back Into US Market

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 00:51
RealLink
REAL$0.06384+0.99%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.578+0.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1299+4.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017491-3.09%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12648-4.67%

Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, has launched a new section for predicting the earnings of publicly traded companies. The move marks a significant expansion into the US stock market.

The company partnered with Stocktwits, the largest social platform for US stock investors. The collaboration will allow Polymarket to offer its earnings prediction products to Stocktwits’ vast community of users.

From Politics to Corporate Earnings

The partnership announcement on Monday highlighted the new service’s goal of combining Polymarket’s prediction market with Stocktwits’ trading community.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Polymarket has historically gained significant traction from political events. The 2024 US presidential election most notably saw approximately $3.7 billion in volume. Ironically, US residents were barred from participating in that specific market. Nevertheless, it still drew about $1.8 billion in bets on President Donald Trump’s re-election.

However, this is the first time Polymarket has formally entered the corporate earnings prediction market. The company anticipates that Stocktwits’ trading community of nearly 10 million users will become the primary audience for the new products. They are also expected to serve as a key promotional force.

Return to the US Market

Polymarket’s entry into the US market is strategic. The company re-entered the US after acquiring the derivatives exchange QCEX and receiving official approval from the CFTC on September 3.

This collaboration with Stocktwits represents the first significant opportunity for Polymarket to regain a foothold in the US, three years after being forced to exit the market.

Polymarket operates real-time betting markets on political, economic, and cultural events. In particular, the platform has recently been activating a variety of future prediction markets. These topics include a potential TikTok sale, an OpenAI social app launch, and a possible US government shutdown.

The company’s valuation was originally $1 billion. However, a recent funding round that values the firm at up to $10 billion is underway. Adding to the buzz, Donald Trump Jr. recently joined as an advisor, and his partner’s firm, 1789 Capital, has invested.

Howard Lindzon, the CEO of Stocktwits, expressed enthusiasm for the new venture, stating that Polymarket has “created a whole new way to understand news and expectations.”

Source: https://beincrypto.com/from-trump-bets-to-earnings-polymarket-storms-back-into-us-market/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0845-5.58%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Partager
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001328+1.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0845-5.58%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Partager
Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

AP2, sometimes referred to as the Intermediary Payment Protocol, aims to create a standard for how AI can securely handle […] The post Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
SUI$3.6285+3.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1379+2.37%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/17 01:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars