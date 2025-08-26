Frontier Airlines goes after Spirit Airlines’ routes

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 20:59
NEAR
NEAR$2.464-0.72%
MemeCore
M$0.4342-2.63%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0086-2.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10101+2.66%
Forta
FORT$0.06768-0.33%

A Frontier Airlines plane near a Spirit Airlines plane at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on May 16, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Frontier Airlines is going after customers of Spirit Airlines, whose financial footing has gotten so shaky in recent weeks that it warned earlier this month it might not be able to survive another year without more cash.

Frontier on Tuesday announced 20 routes it plans to start this winter, many of them in major Spirit markets like its base at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Florida. Frontier overlaps with Spirit on 35% of its capacity, more than any other airline, according to a Monday note from Deutsche Bank airline analyst Michael Linenberg.

Some of Frontier’s new routes from Fort Lauderdale include flights to Detroit, Houston, Chicago, and Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s also rolling out routes from Houston to New Orleans; San Pedro Sula, Honduras; and Guatemala City.

Frontier had tried and failed to merge with its budget-airline rival several times since 2022.

“I’m not here to talk about M&A,” Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday when asked whether Frontier would buy Spirit.

Read more CNBC airline news

Both carriers have struggled from changing customer tastes for more upmarket seats and trips abroad, an oversupply of domestic capacity, and higher labor and other costs. Spirit’s situation has become more dire however, after it emerged from four months of bankruptcy protection in March facing many of the same problems.

Ultra-low cost airlines are also challenged by larger rivals like United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines that have rolled out their own no-frills basic economy tickets but also offer customers bigger choices of destinations and other perks on board like snacks and beverages.

Stock prices of rival airlines surged after Spirit’s warning earlier this month.

Biffle said the carrier wants to become the country’s largest budget airline and has rolled out loyalty matching programs to grab more customers. Frontier’s capacity was slightly smaller than Spirit’s in the second quarter, through the latter had slashed its flying by nearly 24% from a year earlier, while Frontier was down only 2%.

Spirit last week said it drew down the entire $275 million of its revolver and while it reached a two-year extension on its credit card processing agreement with U.S. Bank National Association, it agreed that it would hold back up to $3 million a day from the carrier.

— CNBC’s Phil LeBeau contributed to this report.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/26/frontier-routes-spirit-airlines.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

PANews reported on August 25th that Zeus Network has officially announced a strategic liquidity partnership with Metalpha (NASDAQ: MATH), enabling Bitcoin deposits through APOLLO, the first decentralized application (dApp) on Zeus Network. Metalpha, an institutional asset management firm focused on digital assets, has begun accepting Bitcoin deposits through the Zeus Network on Solana. As part of this partnership, Metalpha will leverage Zeus Network's permissionless infrastructure as a liquidity provider, supporting network security through decentralized verification. The Metalpha team chose Solana to deploy Bitcoin liquidity because of its high-performance DeFi environment and highly active community. By providing Bitcoin to Zeus Network, Metalpha injects liquidity into Solana and strengthens the security of cross-chain Bitcoin transactions, seeking new avenues for sustainable on-chain yield generation. As Solana becomes a major hub for institutional-grade digital asset innovation, Zeus Network is expanding its ecosystem to ensure that Bitcoin liquidity remains fundamental to DeFi growth. Leveraging Metalpha's expertise in structured financial products and risk management, this partnership is expected to enhance the financial capabilities of the Solana network and Bitcoin as an asset, adding fuel to the already booming DeFi market. Justin Wang, co-founder and CEO of Zeus Network, said: “With Metalpha joining Zeus Network as a liquidity provider, we can leverage their experience in digital asset management to continue developing more accessible and scalable Bitcoin liquidity solutions for institutional Bitcoin holders.”
Moonveil
MORE$0.10132+1.93%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001633-1.92%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:00
Partager
A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

PANews reported on June 24 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions at the lowest point before the rebound
Bitcoin
BTC$109,859.87-2.20%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0657+19.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,525.68-2.06%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 08:14
Partager
Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

PANews reported on August 26th that deBridge, a multi-chain interoperability protocol, has integrated Tron, allowing users to swap assets in real time between Tron, Ethereum, Solana, and over twenty other blockchains. This deployment will connect Tron's high-throughput network to deBridge's routing system, enabling low-slippage, MEV-protected transfers. deBridge stated that this integration provides "full-stack interoperability," enabling Tron to integrate with leading ecosystems and supporting complex cross-chain interactions for users to complete within a single transaction.
RealLink
REAL$0.05681-5.28%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23233+3.95%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08413-5.42%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 21:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nasdaq-listed Metalpha deploys Bitcoin liquidity via Zeus Network on Solana

A whale closed its BTC and ETH short positions in the early morning and made a profit of $3.07 million. It then bought ETH spot and made a profit of $720,000.

Multi-chain interoperability protocol deBridge adds support for Tron

Canary has submitted the S-1 application for the Canary TRUMP Coin ETF to the US SEC.

From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium