The post $FTT Surges After Surprise “gm” Tweet From Sam Bankman-Fried’s Account appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a twist no one saw coming, the X account of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) broke months of silence today with a single post: “gm.” The former FTX founder, currently serving a 25-year sentence in the United States for fraud, had not posted since March 2025. Yet the one-word message went viral, drawing over 8.6 million views within hours. The response was immediate. $FTT, the native token of the defunct FTX exchange, erupted in trading volume and price. According to Coingecko, $FTT jumped 30.2% in early trading, later peaking near a 60% gain on the day. $FTT is up 30.2% following a ‘gm’ tweet from Sam Bankman-Fried’s X account. pic.twitter.com/9Zqk33Y01b — CoinGecko (@coingecko) September 24, 2025 Who’s Posting From Prison? The sudden appearance of SBF online fueled speculation. How does someone behind bars manage to post on X? Shortly after the “gm,” a follow-up clarification appeared. The account explained that Sam himself is not directly posting, but that “a friend” has access and is sharing updates on his behalf. The clarification did little to calm the chatter. Screenshots, reposts, and memes flooded crypto Twitter. Reactions split between disbelief, anger, and amusement at the idea of a casual “good morning” shaking up a dead token. The Market Impact The effect was undeniable. Traders rushed back into $FTT, a token once written off after FTX’s collapse in 2022. At press time, $FTT trades around $0.97, up 18% in 24 hours, with a market cap of $319 million, according to CoinMarketCap. Daily volume surged past $79 million. Timing Ahead of Repayment Round The surge also coincides with a crucial date for FTX creditors. On September 30, the exchange is scheduled for its third repayment round, distributing $1.6 billion back to creditors. Speculators may be linking the renewed activity around SBF’s account to renewed hopes… The post $FTT Surges After Surprise “gm” Tweet From Sam Bankman-Fried’s Account appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a twist no one saw coming, the X account of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) broke months of silence today with a single post: “gm.” The former FTX founder, currently serving a 25-year sentence in the United States for fraud, had not posted since March 2025. Yet the one-word message went viral, drawing over 8.6 million views within hours. The response was immediate. $FTT, the native token of the defunct FTX exchange, erupted in trading volume and price. According to Coingecko, $FTT jumped 30.2% in early trading, later peaking near a 60% gain on the day. $FTT is up 30.2% following a ‘gm’ tweet from Sam Bankman-Fried’s X account. pic.twitter.com/9Zqk33Y01b — CoinGecko (@coingecko) September 24, 2025 Who’s Posting From Prison? The sudden appearance of SBF online fueled speculation. How does someone behind bars manage to post on X? Shortly after the “gm,” a follow-up clarification appeared. The account explained that Sam himself is not directly posting, but that “a friend” has access and is sharing updates on his behalf. The clarification did little to calm the chatter. Screenshots, reposts, and memes flooded crypto Twitter. Reactions split between disbelief, anger, and amusement at the idea of a casual “good morning” shaking up a dead token. The Market Impact The effect was undeniable. Traders rushed back into $FTT, a token once written off after FTX’s collapse in 2022. At press time, $FTT trades around $0.97, up 18% in 24 hours, with a market cap of $319 million, according to CoinMarketCap. Daily volume surged past $79 million. Timing Ahead of Repayment Round The surge also coincides with a crucial date for FTX creditors. On September 30, the exchange is scheduled for its third repayment round, distributing $1.6 billion back to creditors. Speculators may be linking the renewed activity around SBF’s account to renewed hopes…

$FTT Surges After Surprise “gm” Tweet From Sam Bankman-Fried’s Account

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 07:01
NEAR
NEAR$2.994+1.25%
1
1$0.014784+14.49%
FTX Token
FTT$0.9336-12.56%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.02941+47.05%
Capverse
CAP$0.11552-1.34%

In a twist no one saw coming, the X account of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) broke months of silence today with a single post: “gm.”

The former FTX founder, currently serving a 25-year sentence in the United States for fraud, had not posted since March 2025. Yet the one-word message went viral, drawing over 8.6 million views within hours.

The response was immediate. $FTT, the native token of the defunct FTX exchange, erupted in trading volume and price. According to Coingecko, $FTT jumped 30.2% in early trading, later peaking near a 60% gain on the day.

Who’s Posting From Prison?

The sudden appearance of SBF online fueled speculation. How does someone behind bars manage to post on X?

Shortly after the “gm,” a follow-up clarification appeared. The account explained that Sam himself is not directly posting, but that “a friend” has access and is sharing updates on his behalf.

The clarification did little to calm the chatter. Screenshots, reposts, and memes flooded crypto Twitter. Reactions split between disbelief, anger, and amusement at the idea of a casual “good morning” shaking up a dead token.

The Market Impact

The effect was undeniable. Traders rushed back into $FTT, a token once written off after FTX’s collapse in 2022.

At press time, $FTT trades around $0.97, up 18% in 24 hours, with a market cap of $319 million, according to CoinMarketCap. Daily volume surged past $79 million.

Timing Ahead of Repayment Round

The surge also coincides with a crucial date for FTX creditors. On September 30, the exchange is scheduled for its third repayment round, distributing $1.6 billion back to creditors.

Speculators may be linking the renewed activity around SBF’s account to renewed hopes for the FTX estate. While there’s no official connection between the tweet and the repayment, markets often react emotionally to symbolic signals.

A Community Divided

The broader crypto community remains torn. Some view the $FTT move as a cynical pump, with little substance behind it. Others frame it as proof of the token’s resilience, even years after its parent exchange collapsed.

Memes also poured in, with “gm from prison” trending across X. Some joked about Sam tweeting workout updates or prison cafeteria reviews next. Others criticized the ethical implications of humanizing someone convicted of one of the largest frauds in financial history.

The SBF Factor

Sam Bankman-Fried has been largely absent from public conversation since his conviction earlier this year. Legal experts had predicted a quiet disappearance from headlines as the FTX bankruptcy played out. Instead, his digital ghost just sent shockwaves through crypto markets.

Even from behind bars, the mere suggestion of SBF’s presence still moves money. That fact alone raises questions about how much influence individuals continue to hold over crypto sentiment, even after disgrace.

Whether today’s surge sustains is uncertain. $FTT remains a speculative asset tied to a collapsed exchange, with little utility outside creditor speculation. Still, today’s price action shows that narratives,especially unexpected ones,can reignite interest.

As the September 30 repayment round approaches, all eyes will remain on both $FTT price action and the X account of Sam Bankman-Fried. A casual post already triggered one rally. Traders are now watching closely for the next digital whisper from prison.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @nulltxnews to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, Distributed Computing, and Metaverse news!

Source: https://nulltx.com/ftt-surges-after-surprise-gm-tweet-from-sam-bankman-frieds-account/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.66-0.49%
Suilend
SEND$0.4792-3.83%
Wink
LIKE$0.007791-5.38%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Partager
US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that U.S. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on "Mornings with Maria" that the SEC is working closely with the CFTC to advance market structure legislation, including joint roundtable discussions and future joint rulemaking. He emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework for the cryptoasset market and the need for innovative exemptions to support the development of on-chain capital markets. Furthermore, the SEC will review IPO reporting requirements and diversify opportunities for retail investors to participate in private markets.
Union
U$0.010604+4.72%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1447+16.44%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01577+2.66%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 07:41
Partager
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.
1
1$0.014781+15.70%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001659-5.63%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/25 06:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases List of Participants for Crypto Tax Hearing

The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 91.9%.