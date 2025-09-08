FTX EU Buyer Backpack Goes Live In Europe

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 17:14
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016013-11.80%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1256+1.37%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01904-2.15%
MAY
MAY$0.04133-0.67%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+1.22%

Backpack EU, the owner of FTX EU — the former European arm of the defunct exchange FTX — is launching operations after settling with the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Backpack EU, registered with the CySEC as Trek Labs Europe, announced on Monday the launch of its perpetual futures platform in Europe, the company told Cointelegraph.

“After fulfilling our promise to refund former FTX EU customers, we commence our journey to provide one of the first fully regulated crypto derivatives platforms in Europe, starting with perpetual futures,” Backpack CEO Armani Ferrante said.

The announcement follows Backpack’s acquisition of FTX EU in early 2025 and Backpack undertaking responsibility for distributing FTX EU customer claims since May 2025.

Operating under a MiFID II license

Backpack EU’s launch of perpetual futures builds on the company’s authorization under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) granted by the CySEC.

The CySEC reissued the MiFID II license to Trek Labs Europe in June 2025 after the company settled with the regulator, paying a total of 200,000 euros ($235,000) for “possible violations” of regulations linked to FTX.

The Cypriot regulator suspended FTX EU’s Cyprus investment firm (CIF) license in November 2022 after the collapse of its global-operating parent, FTX.

This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.

Magazine: ‘Accidental jailbreaks’ and ChatGPT’s links to murder, suicide: AI Eye

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/backpack-eu-launches-crypto-futures-cysec-mifid?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, SEC Chairman Atkins said that the focus of the cryptocurrency working group is to develop clear regulatory rules, and stablecoins fall
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01503+0.87%
Partager
PANews2025/07/18 19:42
Partager
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06135+0.80%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003509-1.90%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004461-0.55%
Partager
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Partager
Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,900.99+0.56%
Ethereum
ETH$4,322.14+0.37%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining