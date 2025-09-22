The long, messy saga of FTX’s bankruptcy is inching forward again. The FTX Recovery Trust, tasked with untangling Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed empire, has announced its third distribution: roughly $1.6 billion will be released to creditors on September 30, with funds expected to hit accounts within three business days.The long, messy saga of FTX’s bankruptcy is inching forward again. The FTX Recovery Trust, tasked with untangling Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed empire, has announced its third distribution: roughly $1.6 billion will be released to creditors on September 30, with funds expected to hit accounts within three business days.

FTX Recovery Trust to Release $1.6B in September Payout — Creditors Edge Closer to $16.5B Total

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/09/22 03:23
1
1$0.0109+44.77%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005239+3.61%
Edge
EDGE$0.35559+1.80%
SAGA
SAGA$0.2544+0.19%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002663-0.44%
The long, messy saga of FTX’s bankruptcy is inching forward again. The FTX Recovery Trust, tasked with untangling Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed empire, has announced its third distribution: roughly $1.6 billion will be released to creditors on September 30, with funds expected to hit accounts within three business days.

This marks the third round of repayments since the trust started cutting checks earlier this year, bringing some measure of relief to those who lost funds in one of crypto’s most infamous implosions.

The long, messy saga of FTX’s bankruptcy is inching forward again. The FTX Recovery Trust, tasked with untangling Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed empire, has announced its third distribution: roughly $1.6 billion will be released to creditors on September 30, with funds expected to hit accounts within three business days.

The claims portal will open tomorrow, source: X

Who Gets What This Time

September’s payout isn’t uniform—it’s a carefully sliced pie:

  • Dotcom Customer Claims: 6% distribution

  • US Customer Entitlement Claims: 40% distribution

  • General Unsecured Claims & Digital Asset Loan Claims: 24% distribution

  • Convenience Claims: a whopping 120% reimbursement

That last one—“convenience claims”—is essentially the bankruptcy court’s way of settling smaller claims quickly and cleanly. Creditors in that category are actually walking away whole, plus a little extra, which is unusual in bankruptcy cases.

The Bigger Picture

This latest tranche follows a $1.2 billion disbursement in February and a $5 billion payout in May, with up to $16.5 billion ultimately earmarked for creditors. Given how chaotic the collapse was in 2022, when FTX’s implosion dragged the entire crypto market deeper into winter, the fact that creditors are seeing money back at all—and at this scale—is remarkable.

But make no mistake: these repayments are not a victory lap. They are the unwinding of one of the most spectacular failures in financial history. Traders still watch each new distribution nervously, wondering whether sudden liquidity for former customers might slosh back into crypto markets in unpredictable ways.

The Shadow of SBF

All of this, of course, is happening under the long shadow of Sam Bankman-Fried. Convicted in late 2023 on seven counts ranging from wire fraud to money laundering conspiracy, SBF was sentenced in March 2024 to 25 years in prison. Judge Lewis Kaplan called his crimes “serious” enough to warrant decades behind bars.

Naturally, SBF isn’t done yet. His lawyers are appealing the conviction this November, arguing that the trial was unfair and—almost laughably—that FTX was never actually insolvent and always had the funds to pay customers. Tell that to the creditors waiting nearly two years for partial repayments.

Why It Matters

For many, these repayments are less about the money and more about closure. The FTX collapse wasn’t just another exchange failure; it was a confidence nuke that reshaped how regulators, investors, and even normies view crypto.

Now, as the Recovery Trust continues to unwind what’s left of the empire, the question isn’t just how much creditors will get back—but whether the industry can rebuild the trust that Sam Bankman-Fried so thoroughly torched.

 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Nasdaq rose 1% during the day, setting a new record high

The Nasdaq rose 1% during the day, setting a new record high

PANews reported on September 18th that the Nasdaq rose 1% intraday, setting a new record high. The S&P 500 rose 0.67%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.35%.
1
1$0.0109+45.97%
67COIN
67$0.002738-10.55%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02987-0.53%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 22:12
Partager
ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Following the rise in popularity of the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Aster, there is activity among whales of rival altcoins. Continue Reading: ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011091+10.91%
Aster
ASTER$1.4773-4.64%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 01:55
Partager
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.25991-0.62%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03506+0.63%
Threshold
T$0.01628-2.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Nasdaq rose 1% during the day, setting a new record high

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Ozak AI Token Hits $0.012, Delivering 1,100% Returns for Early Investors