FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors by End of September

Key Points: FTX Recovery Trust’s $1.6 billion payout starts September 30, affecting all creditor classes.

Distributions occur as part of a $15 billion liquidation plan.

Frustration arises over fiat payout lower than current market asset values.

FTX Recovery Trust is set to distribute $1.6 billion to creditors from September 30, 2025, amid finalizing bankruptcy processes affecting convenience and non-convenience classes.

This payout underscores ongoing debate over fiat valuations versus potential crypto gains since the market’s resurgence post-pandemic.

FTX to Release $1.6 Billion in September Payout

FTX Recovery Trust confirmed that a $1.6 billion distribution would commence on September 30, affecting a wide range of creditors. This falls under the Chapter 11 Plan guidelines, following pre-distribution verifications. The move is part of a larger plan involving over $15 billion in assets aimed at resolving FTX’s bankruptcy.

As the $1.6 billion payment will be distributed primarily in fiat currency, creditors are questioning its adequacy when compared to today’s crypto market values. The third distribution in this process not only aims to return assets to creditors but also highlights increasing tension between past asset liquidation values and current crypto growth.

While frustrations have surfaced, there are no significant statements from prominent crypto figures at this time.

Bitcoin Price Soars Amid FTX Creditors’ Concerns

Did you know? FTX’s structured payouts echo the Mt. Gox settlement challenges, where users also faced frustration over fiat repayments against rising asset prices post-market recovery.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $115,804.25, with a market cap of 2.31 trillion dollars, accounting for 57.18% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap data as of September 20, 2025. The 24-hour trading volume decreased by 17.90%, observing a 0.94% drop in value.

Insights from Coincu research suggest that the economic and regulatory landscape could change as more crypto holdings see liquidation. Asset reinvestment may shift market dynamics, particularly in sectors like DeFi, maintaining emphasis on the initial liquidity influx from these payments while addressing creditor concerns.