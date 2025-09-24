The post FTX Trust sues Genesis Digital for $1.15 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways FTX Trust has filed a $1.15 billion lawsuit against Genesis Digital Assets as part of its bankruptcy asset recovery efforts. The lawsuit is one of the largest clawback actions since FTX collapsed in 2022, targeting funds allegedly transferred fraudulently before bankruptcy. FTX Trust, the legal entity overseeing asset recovery for creditors in the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, filed a $1.15 billion lawsuit against Genesis Digital Assets today. The suit targets the major Bitcoin mining company over alleged fraudulent transfers. The lawsuit represents one of the largest clawback efforts in the FTX bankruptcy proceedings. Under U.S. bankruptcy laws, the trust can pursue “avoidance actions” to recover funds transferred fraudulently before bankruptcy. Genesis Digital received over $1 billion in investments from Alameda Research in 2021-2022, making it one of the largest assets in the FTX bankruptcy case. Alameda Research was a quantitative trading firm closely tied to FTX. The FTX collapse in late 2022 led to over $8 billion in missing customer funds, triggering numerous lawsuits and recovery efforts. The exchange filed for bankruptcy amid fraud allegations against its leadership. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ftx-trust-lawsuit-genesis-digital-1-15-billion/The post FTX Trust sues Genesis Digital for $1.15 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways FTX Trust has filed a $1.15 billion lawsuit against Genesis Digital Assets as part of its bankruptcy asset recovery efforts. The lawsuit is one of the largest clawback actions since FTX collapsed in 2022, targeting funds allegedly transferred fraudulently before bankruptcy. FTX Trust, the legal entity overseeing asset recovery for creditors in the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, filed a $1.15 billion lawsuit against Genesis Digital Assets today. The suit targets the major Bitcoin mining company over alleged fraudulent transfers. The lawsuit represents one of the largest clawback efforts in the FTX bankruptcy proceedings. Under U.S. bankruptcy laws, the trust can pursue “avoidance actions” to recover funds transferred fraudulently before bankruptcy. Genesis Digital received over $1 billion in investments from Alameda Research in 2021-2022, making it one of the largest assets in the FTX bankruptcy case. Alameda Research was a quantitative trading firm closely tied to FTX. The FTX collapse in late 2022 led to over $8 billion in missing customer funds, triggering numerous lawsuits and recovery efforts. The exchange filed for bankruptcy amid fraud allegations against its leadership. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ftx-trust-lawsuit-genesis-digital-1-15-billion/

FTX Trust sues Genesis Digital for $1.15 billion

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 06:23
1
1$0.014485+47.67%
Union
U$0.010197-9.41%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004636-1.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016046-5.73%
Major
MAJOR$0.13534+1.95%

Key Takeaways

  • FTX Trust has filed a $1.15 billion lawsuit against Genesis Digital Assets as part of its bankruptcy asset recovery efforts.
  • The lawsuit is one of the largest clawback actions since FTX collapsed in 2022, targeting funds allegedly transferred fraudulently before bankruptcy.

FTX Trust, the legal entity overseeing asset recovery for creditors in the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, filed a $1.15 billion lawsuit against Genesis Digital Assets today. The suit targets the major Bitcoin mining company over alleged fraudulent transfers.

The lawsuit represents one of the largest clawback efforts in the FTX bankruptcy proceedings. Under U.S. bankruptcy laws, the trust can pursue “avoidance actions” to recover funds transferred fraudulently before bankruptcy.

Genesis Digital received over $1 billion in investments from Alameda Research in 2021-2022, making it one of the largest assets in the FTX bankruptcy case. Alameda Research was a quantitative trading firm closely tied to FTX.

The FTX collapse in late 2022 led to over $8 billion in missing customer funds, triggering numerous lawsuits and recovery efforts. The exchange filed for bankruptcy amid fraud allegations against its leadership.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ftx-trust-lawsuit-genesis-digital-1-15-billion/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Next XRP ‘Monster Leg’ Will Start No Earlier Than 2026: Analyst

Next XRP ‘Monster Leg’ Will Start No Earlier Than 2026: Analyst

An XRP/BTC long-term chart shared by pseudonymous market technician Dr Cat (@DoctorCatX) points to a delayed—but potentially explosive—upswing for XRP versus Bitcoin, with the analyst arguing that “the next monster leg up” cannot begin before early 2026 if key Ichimoku conditions are to be satisfied on the highest time frames. Posting a two-month (2M) XRP/BTC chart with Ichimoku overlays and date markers for September/October, November/December and January/February, Dr Cat framed the setup around the position of the Chikou Span (CS) relative to price candles and the Tenkan-sen. “Based on the 2M chart I expect the next monster leg up to start no earlier than 2026,” he wrote. “Because the logical time for CS to get free above the candles is Jan/Feb 2026 on an open basis and March 2026 on a close basis, respectively.” XRP/BTC Breakout Window Opens Only In 2026 In Ichimoku methodology, the CS—price shifted back 26 periods—clearing above historical candles and the Tenkan-sen (conversion line) is used to confirm the transition from equilibrium to trending conditions. That threshold, in Dr Cat’s view, hinges on XRP/BTC defending roughly 2,442 sats (0.00002442 BTC). “As you see, the price needs to hold 2442 so that CS is both above the candles and Tenkan Sen,” he said. Related Reading: Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory Should that condition be met, the analyst sees the market “logically” targeting the next major resistance band first around ~7,000 sats, with an extended 2026 objective in a 7,000–12,000 sats corridor on the highest time frames. “If that happens, solely looking at the 2M timeframe the logical thing is to attack the next resistance at ~7K,” he wrote, before adding: “Otherwise on highest timeframes everything still looks excellent and points to 7K–12K in 2026, until further notice.” The roadmap is not without nearer-term risks. Dr Cat flagged a developing signal on the weekly Ichimoku cloud: “One more thing to keep an eye on till then: the weekly chart. Which, if doesn’t renew the yearly high by November/December will get a bearish kumo twist. Which still may not be the end of the world but still deserves attention. So one more evaluation is needed at late 2025 I guess.” A bearish kumo twist—when Senkou Span A crosses below Senkou Span B—can foreshadow a medium-term loss of momentum or a period of consolidation before trend resumption. The discussion quickly turned to the real-world impact of the satoshi-denominated targets. When asked what ~7,000 sats might mean in dollar terms, the analyst cautioned that the conversion floats with Bitcoin’s price but offered a rough yardstick for today’s market. “In current BTC prices are roughly $7.8,” he replied. The figure is illustrative rather than predictive: XRP’s USD price at any future XRP/BTC level will depend on BTC’s own USD value at that time. The posted chart—which annotates the likely windows for CS clearance as “Jan/Feb open CS free” and “March close” following interim checkpoints in September/October and November/December—underscores the time-based nature of the call. On multi-month Ichimoku settings, the lagging span has to “work off” past price structure before a clean upside trend confirmation is possible; forcing the move earlier would, in this framework, risk a rejection back into the cloud or beneath the Tenkan-sen. Contextually, XRP/BTC has been basing in a broad range since early 2024 after a multi-year downtrend from the 2021 peak, with intermittent upside probes failing to reclaim the more consequential resistances that sit thousands of sats higher. The 2,442-sats area Dr Cat highlights aligns with the need to keep the lagging span above both contemporaneous price and the conversion line, a condition that tends to reduce whipsaws on very high time frames. Related Reading: Analyst Sounds Major XRP Warning: Last Chance To Get In As Accumulation Balloons Whether the market ultimately delivers the 7,000–12,000 sats advance in 2026 will, by this read, depend on two things: XRP/BTC’s ability to hold above the ~2,442-sats pivot as the calendar turns through early 2026, and the weekly chart avoiding or quickly invalidating a bearish kumo twist if new yearly highs are not set before November/December. “If that happens… the logical thing is to attack the next resistance at ~7K,” Dr Cat concludes, while stressing that the weekly cloud still “deserves attention.” As with any Ichimoku-driven thesis, the emphasis is on alignment across time frames and the interaction of price with the system’s five lines—Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senkou Spans A and B (the “kumo” cloud), and the Chikou Span. Dr Cat’s thread leans on the lagging span mechanics to explain why an earlier “monster leg” is statistically less likely, and why the second half of 2025 will be a critical checkpoint before any 2026 trend attempt. For now, the takeaway is a timeline rather than an imminent trigger: the analyst’s base case defers any outsized XRP outperformance versus Bitcoin until after the CS clears historical overhead in early 2026, with interim monitoring of the weekly cloud into year-end. As he summed up, “On highest timeframes everything still looks excellent… until further notice.” At press time, XRP traded at $3.119. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01505-0.46%
B
B$0.35034-9.49%
Threshold
T$0.01549+0.64%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/19 03:00
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone (9/23/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone (9/23/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 23, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Firefox: Open-Source Browser in 2002, Fusajiro Yamauchi Founded Nintendo in Japan in 1889, First Android-Based Smartphone in 2008, and we present you with these top quality stories. From India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket Football to Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone, let’s dive right in. Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More. Why Agentic AIs $196.6 Billion Market Surge Signals the End of Human-Only Decision Making By @technologynews [ 4 Min read ] Agentic AI Market is estimated to reach USD 196.6 billion By 2034, Riding on a Strong 43.8% CAGR. Why the surge ends human decision-making. Read More. Crash Course in Bevy and Rust for the Impatient Programmer: Chapter 1 – Let There Be a Player By @febin [ 25 Min read ] Build your first 2D game in Rust with Bevy 0.16: set up camera, spawn a player, move with keyboard, add sprite animation, and structure code with plugins. Read More. India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket Football By @thetechpanda [ 6 Min read ] India’s 2025 Online Gaming Bill recognizes esports as sport, unlocking growth, investment, and legitimacy for players, brands, and fans. Read More. Michael Saylors Legacy: The Bitcoin Corporate Revolution By @ras [ 7 Min read ] Why Wall Street Is Embracing Michael Saylors Digital Gold Rush for Bitcoin Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Threshold
T$0.01549+0.64%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003099-6.03%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/24 00:02
Partager
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
RealLink
REAL$0.06054+1.56%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016044-5.78%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Next XRP ‘Monster Leg’ Will Start No Earlier Than 2026: Analyst

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone (9/23/2025)

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October

Foreign media: The White House is reviewing Josh Sterling's qualifications to serve as Chairman of the U.S. CFTC