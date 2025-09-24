An FTX trust has initiated legal action against Genesis Digital Assets, seeking to recover $1.15 billion that it alleges was fraudulently transferred by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the co-founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange.  The lawsuit, filed in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, targets Genesis Digital, its affiliates, and co-founders Rashit Makhat […]An FTX trust has initiated legal action against Genesis Digital Assets, seeking to recover $1.15 billion that it alleges was fraudulently transferred by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the co-founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange.  The lawsuit, filed in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, targets Genesis Digital, its affiliates, and co-founders Rashit Makhat […]

FTX Trust Sues Genesis To Recover $1 Billion Allegedly Misappropriated By SBF

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/24 01:45
1
1$0.012471+23.01%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004637-1.54%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00542-1.09%

An FTX trust has initiated legal action against Genesis Digital Assets, seeking to recover $1.15 billion that it alleges was fraudulently transferred by Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the co-founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange. 

The lawsuit, filed in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, targets Genesis Digital, its affiliates, and co-founders Rashit Makhat and Marco Krohn, demanding the return of funds that the trust claims were derived from commingled and misappropriated assets belonging to FTX.

FTX Trust’s Pursuit Of Fraudulent Transfers

The lawsuit alleges that a significant portion of the disputed funds originated from customer deposits at the FTX.com exchange. The FTX Recovery Trust contends that Bankman-Fried’s transactions with Genesis Digital were “typical examples of fraudulent transfers.”

In 2021, as Bankman-Fried orchestrated these dealings, he stood to gain significantly while risking nothing, since the shares he acquired in Genesis were ultimately held by Alameda Research, where he was a 90% owner.

The complaint outlines a series of claims under US bankruptcy law, asserting that the transfers in question should be deemed avoidable fraudulent transfers under relevant statutes. 

Third Distribution Looms

The trust is seeking not only the recovery of the $1.15 billion but also additional amounts that may be uncovered during the discovery process. Furthermore, the lawsuit requests the reimbursement of attorneys’ fees, interest, and other costs associated with the legal proceedings

This legal maneuver comes as the FTX Recovery Trust prepares for its third distribution to creditors impacted by the collapse of the exchange, with payments scheduled to begin on September 30, 2025. 

FTX

At the time of writing, the collapsed exchange’s native token, FTT, trades at $0.82, after skyrocketing above $1 last week. 

Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$213.9-1.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,673.47-0.49%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.376+1.07%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.10076+0.04%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23952+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01187-0.25%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004494+2.88%
XRP
XRP$2.8425+0.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.13379+0.45%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership