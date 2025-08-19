Full List of XRP Spot ETFs Filings, Deadlines, and What’s Next

XRP
Full List of XRP Spot ETFs Filings, Deadlines, and What's Next

Currently, the US Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing multiple XRP ETF applications. However, most of them are pending for final decision. Regulatory clarity strengthens as courts dismiss the Ripple lawsuit, restoring market confidence and balancing the odds. 

Spot XRP ETF Filings and Final Deadlines

  1. ProShares Ultra XRP ETF
  • Application filed on January 17, 2025, and the SEC approved for listing on the NYSE Arca in mid-July 2025.
  • The ETF subsequently launched on July 18, 2025, providing 2x leveraged exposure to XRP futures.
  1. Grayscale XRP ETF
  • Application filed on November 21, 2024, via Form 19b-1 to convert its XRP Trust to an ETF. 
  • The SEC will announce its final decision on October 18, 2025.
  1. 21Shares XRP ETF
  • Application filed on November 21, 2024, via Form 19b-1 to register its Core XRP Trust shares for listing on the Cboe BZX Exchange. 
  • SEC officially acknowledged the application on February 19. The SEC will issue its final approval or disapproval decision on October 19, 2025. 
  1. Bitwise
  •  Application filed on December 2, 2024, via Form S-1 to launch a spot XRP ETF that would hold XRP directly. 
  • SEC officially acknowledged the application on February 19. The SEC will deliver its final approval or disapproval decision on October 20, 2025.
  1. Canary Capital
  • Application filed on October 8, 2024, via Form S-1 to launch a spot XRP ETF. It allows investors to have direct exposure to XRP’s price without needing to buy, hold, or manage the cryptocurrency themselves.
  • SEC officially acknowledged the application on February 19.The SEC will announce its final approval or disapproval decision on October 24, 2025.
  1. WisdomTree
  • Application filed on December 2, 2024, via Form S-1 to launch a spot XRP ETF that directly tracks the price of XRP. 
  • SEC officially acknowledged the application on February 19. The SEC will announce its final approval or disapproval decision on October 25, 2025.
  1. Franklin Templeton 
  • Application filed on March via Form S-1  to provide a regulated institutional investment vehicle that directly holds XRP tokens. 
  • The SEC’s final deadline for approval or disapproval falls on October 25, 2025.
  1. CoinShares 
  • Application filed on January 24, 2025, via Form S-1 to launch a spot XRP ETF. This aims to provide investors with regulated, direct exposure to XRP through a traditional exchange-traded fund.
  • SEC officially acknowledged the application on February 19. The SEC will make its final approval or disapproval decision on October 25, 2025.
  1. RexShares Rex-Osprey
  • Application filed on January 21, 2025, via Form S-1 to launch a spot XRP ETF that holds XRP tokens directly. 
  • The SEC delayed its expected July 25 decision, extending the review period before granting approval.
  1.  Volatility Shares XRP ETF 
  • Application filed on May 21, 2025, via  Form N-1A Post-Effective Amendment registration. It plans to launch both a 1x XRP futures ETF and a 2x leveraged XRP futures ETF.
  • The SEC scheduled its decision timeline for July 2025 but later delayed it.

Regulatory Context

August 2025 saw a major breakthrough for XRP: the appeals court decisively dismissed the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, confirming that programmatic sales are not securities. This bolstered XRP’s regulatory standing and removed a major approval hurdle for ETF issuers.

The SEC now demands at least six months of active XRP futures trading—as seen on platforms like Coinbase’s derivatives exchange—for ETF eligibility. These enhanced listing guidelines improve market transparency and establish pricing integrity for potential products.

Institutional Momentum and Outlook

Top analysts estimate approval odds at over 80% for spot XRP ETFs. The market expects significant institutional inflows (potentially $5B+ in the first month) if the green light is given—similar to the impact seen from bitcoin and ether ETFs.

XRP could also outperform Ethereum ETFs, thanks to its strong payments infrastructure, broad community backing, and unique risk-reward profile. Experts recommend investors focus on October’s SEC decisions, any updates to listing standards, and post-approval readiness for spot ETF launches.

FAQs

How many XRP ETF applications are pending with the SEC?

Eight major XRP ETF filings are awaiting SEC decisions, with deadlines in October 2025.

What does Ripple’s lawsuit dismissal mean for XRP ETFs?

The lawsuit dismissal improves odds of SEC approval by providing long-awaited regulatory clarity.

Could multiple XRP ETFs launch in 2025?

Yes, experts expect a wave of spot and futures XRP ETF approvals between October–December 2025.

What types of XRP ETFs are in play?

1.Live: A leveraged futures-based ETF (UXRP).
2.Pending: Multiple spot ETFs that would hold XRP directly, plus additional futures-based proposals.

What should investors watch next?

The SEC’s October decisions, any updates on listing standards or surveillance-sharing arrangements, and post-decision S-1 effectiveness for spot issuers.

