Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 Brings Web3 Leaders to Kyiv

Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 will take place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center on September 21, 2025. It will bring together the global blockchain ecosystem for a full day of high-level discussion, collaboration, and networking.

This major blockchain networking event for Ukraine is positioned as the most eventful day of the year for the Web3 community. Unlike traditional conferences, the Web3 conference Fullset in Kyiv focuses on real conversations that lead to lasting opportunities. Attendees can expect meaningful exchanges that can become projects, partnerships, and investments.

Ivan Samoilov, CEO of FULLSET Blockchain Conference.

A Stage for Industry Leaders

The conference program will feature some of the most influential voices in blockchain, compliance, gaming, and investment. The confirmed speakers are:

Evhenii Panchenko, Acting First Deputy Head of the Department of International Police Cooperation (Interpol) of the National Police of Ukraine.

David Palmer, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Pairpoint by Vodafone, an IoT and Web3 Digital Asset Broker (DAB) platform, and board member of the Asia Web3 Alliance.

Dave Uhryniak, former Director of Ecosystem Development at Tron, and founder of TrueScope Ventures, a leading company in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Dmytro Yasmanovych, Compliance Services Lead at Hacken.

Svitlana Diachenko, VP of Marketing at Hacken.

Yevhen Pronin, Managing Partner at Pronin & Partners.

Constantin Kogan, Partner and CEO at TDX, co-founder of BullPerks and GamesPad, host of the podcast Holistic Investment with Constantin Kogan, and former Managing Director at Wave Financial with $1.5B AUM.

Maksym Rodionov, CTO and co-founder of Claimr, former Technical Director at Ubisoft, and co-founder of HMSTRS, with over a decade of experience driving innovation in gaming and Web3.

More speakers will be announced soon.

Together, these speakers will cover key areas of Web3 growth: from regulation and compliance to gaming innovation, from real-world asset tokenization to new investment strategies.

A Day of Web3 Action

The 10-hour program is built around creating maximum value. Highlights include:

Opening keynotes and panels on blockchain infrastructure, the future of Web3 projects, DeFi, GameFi, and AI.

on blockchain infrastructure, the future of Web3 projects, DeFi, GameFi, and AI. Open talks , where experts share insights without slides or filters.

, where experts share insights without slides or filters. NFT and demo zones that offer hands-on experiences with blockchain applications and interactive booths.

that offer hands-on experiences with blockchain applications and interactive booths. Networking hours for unlimited introductions and conversations.

for unlimited introductions and conversations. Afterparty with a DJ set, NFT installations, and informal discussions that continue into the night.

Yaroslav Kalinichenko, CEO of Generis Web3 marketing agency, marketing partner of Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025:

Fullset Blockchain Conference is a matching engine for people who want to build the future of Web3 together. Participants can expect unlimited networking, quality dialogue with market leaders, a community system, and an atmosphere of action.

Tickets for the Fullset Blockchain Conference 2025 are now available here. Attendees can choose between Regular and VIP packages. VIP tickets include additional benefits such as lounge access, unlimited drinks and catering, fast-track registration, and reserved front-row seating.