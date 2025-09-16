Funtico Sports Launch Brings Fans the Opportunity to Compete for FIFA World Cup ’26 RTB Tickets

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 23:00
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0444+0.72%
download 1758013166why2Zte1BI

Panama City, Panama, September 16th, 2025, Chainwire

Funtico, the largest full-stack Web3 gaming platform on Avalanche, announced the launch of Funtico Sports, a new Web3 sports gaming hub. The debut kicks off with the “Road to World Cup ’26 Tournament”, where fans can compete for 20 official FIFA Collect RTBs (Right to Buy Tickets) for the World Cup 2026, alongside a prize pool featuring over 123,456 $TICO tokens and other rewards.

Funtico is the first Web3 gaming platform to secure football fans a direct chance at FIFA World Cup ’26 tickets.

Funtico Sports introduces an entirely new way for users and sports fans to compete for real-world perks. Most notably, users who join the Road to World Cup ’26 Tournament will compete for RTBs for the World Cup 2026, which locks in the ability to buy a ticket directly from FIFA for various World Cup matches. 

Through Funtico Sports, fans can join global competitions by simply purchasing a Fan Ticket using $TICO, without needing advanced blockchain knowledge. The platform has been purpose-built to lower barriers, helping sports fans easily join Web3 gaming tournaments, rewards, and communities.

Publishers and game developers gain direct access to a rapidly growing sports community entering Web3 for the first time. By building and publishing games within this ecosystem, studios can tap into a sizable community with sports passion and digital ownership, loyalty, and monetization opportunities.

The inaugural event brings together competitive gaming, digital ownership, and real-world experiences:

  • 20 Official FIFA Collect RTBs: Covering group stages, Round of 32, and Bronze Finals matches.
  • $123,456 in $TICO Tokens: Distributed among top-performing players.
  • Exclusive Bundles: Special Contender, Challenger, and Champion packs featuring Fan Tickets, vouchers, spins, and platform rewards.
  • Referral System: Built-in incentives for fans to onboard friends, multiplying community growth with $TICO bonuses and multiplier tickets.
  • New Game Launch: A hyper-casual soccer game debuts alongside the tournament, designed to deepen fan engagement

Beyond competitions, Funtico Sports serves as a Publisher-as-a-Service hub for studios aiming to launch sports-themed games. Leveraging Funtico’s infrastructure, developers gain access to cross-game interoperability powered by $TICO, uniting experiences across titles and ensuring seamless connectivity across the ecosystem. Integrated payments in both crypto and fiat make it simple for players worldwide to engage, lowering entry barriers for global adoption. 

Through this launch, Funtico reinforces its mission to onboard millions of new users into Web3, empower developers to create scalable games, and build vibrant communities centered around loyalty, competition, and rewards. Users are invited to join the Road to World Cup ’26 Tournament through purchasing bundles and fan tickets on sports.funtico.com. 

About Funtico

Funtico brings a comprehensive Platform as a service (PaaS) solution for game developers, providing publishing support, reward systems, Web3 integration via API/SDK, tokenomics expertise, and management tools, designed to connect games with a thriving player community.

Website | X | Telegram | Discord | YouTube

Disclosure:

⁠This press release does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any digital asset. Recipients should conduct their own research and consult with a financial advisor before making any decisions. This offer is not intended for residents of the United States or Canada.

Contact

Pavel Antohe
[email protected]

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07317+1.11%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006107-0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.04288--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 23:17
Partager
Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:06 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$1.0006 billion.
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 23:10
Partager
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $189 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $48.71 million in long positions and $140 million in short positions. The total liquidated amount for BTC was $13.4356 million, and the total liquidated amount for ETH was $59.6831 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,668.22+1.71%
Ethereum
ETH$4,504.72+0.40%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 23:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

Tether Treasury destroys 2 billion USDT on Tron

Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH