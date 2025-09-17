FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/17 19:36
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005019-4.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08712-1.07%
Movement
MOVE$0.1249+0.32%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003177+12.69%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005302-4.60%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002513+2.82%

In a significant development for its community engagement strategies, FUNToken has announced the successful completion of a security audit for its $5 million giveaway smart contract, conducted by the renowned blockchain security firm, CredShields.

The completion of this audit is a crucial component in guaranteeing the security and reliability of the forthcoming community reward campaign. The audit by CredShields demonstrates FUNToken's commitment to prioritizing user safety and trust in its operations.

A spokesperson emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating, "Achieving this audit approval from CredShields is essential as it reassures our community of the robustness and safety of engaging with our platform. It allows our users to participate in the giveaway with increased confidence."

The secure, audited smart contract is the backbone of a larger initiative to distribute $5 million in rewards to the FUNToken community. This initiative encourages community members to interact more deeply with FUNToken’s ecosystem, boosting engagement and fostering a sense of involvement and ownership among users.

Looking ahead, FUNToken plans to launch the reward distribution in the coming weeks. This move is expected to drive greater participation within the FUNToken community and help expand the overall ecosystem.

Advancing Community-First Initiatives

The $5 million giveaway is not just a promotional tool but a reflection of FUNToken's dedication to community-centered growth. Through such initiatives, FUNToken aims to reinforce its vision of transparency and innovation in the blockchain space.

About FUNToken

As a pioneer in decentralized gaming and engagement infrastructure, FUNToken continues to develop a tokenized ecosystem that rewards community involvement and pushes the boundaries of gaming technology and Web3 adoption.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases.Forward Industries intends to expand its $1.58 billion in Solana holdings with up to $4 billion in new purchases. Publicly traded firms…
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002512+2.78%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/17 21:32
Partager
BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0768-10.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,492.75+0.95%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 19:16
Partager
Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Recently, Binance Web3 Wallet has created a huge wave in the Web3 wallet market with its innovative "Alpha" gameplay. Its market share has risen sharply, occupying 90% of the market, which is remarkable.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01915+16.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0252+0.03%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 15:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Forward Industries doubles down on Solana with $4B share program

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

AAVE Poised For Explosive $400 Surge This Week

Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion