Funton.ai and Helix Labs Ally to Uncover Multichain Yield Opportunities in DeFi

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/26 01:50
DeFi
DEFI$0.001649-4.62%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1134-11.19%
purple-and-red-blockchains

Funton.ai is excited to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with Helix Labs, taking a significant step for the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This partnership aims to introduce alternative ways to empower Funton.ai by bringing multichain yield opportunities to its ecosystem. Through this incentive, the partnership seeks to make Funton.ai more accessible and rewarding for users in the decentralized finance space. 

Funton.ai, an AI-powered platform for decentralized finance, has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, Helix Labs, is an innovative hub for decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform leverages multichain liquid staking and permissionless exogenous yield to introduce alternative yield liquidity.

Helix Labs Utilizes the Power of EigenFi

EigenFi is the flagship protocol of Helix Labs, lying at the center of this innovation. Through this protocol, Helix Labs aims to enable users to restake Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) like $ADA, $BNB, and $ICP. EigenFi enables these assets to utilize EigenLayer to secure Active Verification Services (AVSs) on Ethereum. At the same time, the protocol encourages assets to mint Liquid restaking Tokens (LRTs).

Through this mechanism, Helix Labs is set to strengthen Ethereum’s security while empowering users to earn yield across multiple chains in the decentralized ecosystem. 

Funton.ai to Introduce Next Level of DeFi Innovation

Funton.ai integrates into Helix Labs’ staking technology to cement its position in the DeFi’s next generation innovation. Funton.ai’s synergy with Helix Labs will open the doors for new opportunities for cross-chain yield generation and liquidity. It further empowers users to go beyond traditional staking and benefit from decentralized liquid staking mechanisms.

This collaboration aims to highlight Funton.ai’s commitment to a future-ready and robust DeFi solution. This innovation will blend perfectly with the growing needs of the crypto community. Funton.ai, by joining forces with Helix Labs, is poised to build momentum. It represents a significant step forward to make a more interconnected and yield-oriented DeFi ecosystem. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

The non-fungible token market has seen a rebound in 2025, marked by a significant increase in market capitalization and trading sales volumes, driven by strong [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-10.16%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10028+11.16%
Partager
Insidebitcoins2025/08/25 19:46
Partager
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646-4.74%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2306-9.31%
MAY
MAY$0.04534-4.88%
Partager
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Partager
U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

TLDR Banks Warn Stablecoin Rules May Trigger $6.6T Deposit Outflow Crypto Yields Stir Panic as U.S. Banks Fight Stablecoin Edge GENIUS Act Sparks Clash Over Fair Play in Deposit Markets Stablecoin Loophole Could Drain Trillions, Say U.S. Banks Banking Giants Push Back on Crypto’s Rising Yield Advantage U.S. banks have issued a warning over proposed [...] The post U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows appeared first on CoinCentral.
U
U$0.01224-26.48%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0434-6.04%
Edge
EDGE$0.51598-6.34%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/26 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital And Jump Crypto Partner To Start A $1B Solana Treasury Firm, Bloomberg Says

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

U.S. Banks Warn Stablecoins Could Trigger Massive Deposit Outflows

Charles Hoskinson Unveils Plans to Bring Cardano and XRP Closer

Citi Executive Warns Stablecoin Yields Could Drain Bank Deposits