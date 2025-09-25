The post Further ETH and XRP Price Dip? Experts Doubled Down on Digitap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 20:00 While the Ethereum price and XRP price could go lower, Digitap is a low-cap DeFi gem to watch. Its intersection with TradFi positions it as the best crypto to invest in today.  September 30 will see the FTX Recovery Trust release $1.6 billion in its third round of creditor distributions. However, this payout has been met with both sighs of relief and uncertainty, with volatility expected in the Ethereum price and XRP price. Meanwhile, Digitap ($TAP), an emerging DeFi-TradFi coin, has emerged as a hedge and is poised to skyrocket—the best crypto to invest in today. Can the Ethereum Price Dump Further? The Ethereum price continues to lose key footings; the latest is an 8% decline on the weekly chart. It currently hovers around the $4,200 mark, with analysts predicting a possible decline below the $4,000 support in the coming weeks. According to Zyro’s Ethereum price prediction, the altcoin could retest the $3,900 and $4,000 levels before riding to ATH in Q4, citing multiple rate cuts. Also, the uncertainty around FTX’s creditor payment on September 20 means many investors are cautious. Willing to bet $ETH will clear 3900-4000 area, even if it is a quick one day wick And from there on we ride to ATH in Q4 with multiple rate cuts pic.twitter.com/mxGUSB3kup — Zyro (@Zyro_Zone) September 20, 2025 On the other hand, regaining $4,500 could improve confidence, potentially pushing the Ethereum price past its August all-time high of $4,953. However, until then, investors are advised not to throw caution to the wind. XRP Price Loses Key Support: Is a Rebound Close? In the past 24 hours, over 400,000 traders were liquidated, with the total liquidations exceeding $1.70 billion, most of which were longs. The XRP price hovers below the $3.0 support following… The post Further ETH and XRP Price Dip? Experts Doubled Down on Digitap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 24 September 2025 | 20:00 While the Ethereum price and XRP price could go lower, Digitap is a low-cap DeFi gem to watch. Its intersection with TradFi positions it as the best crypto to invest in today.  September 30 will see the FTX Recovery Trust release $1.6 billion in its third round of creditor distributions. However, this payout has been met with both sighs of relief and uncertainty, with volatility expected in the Ethereum price and XRP price. Meanwhile, Digitap ($TAP), an emerging DeFi-TradFi coin, has emerged as a hedge and is poised to skyrocket—the best crypto to invest in today. Can the Ethereum Price Dump Further? The Ethereum price continues to lose key footings; the latest is an 8% decline on the weekly chart. It currently hovers around the $4,200 mark, with analysts predicting a possible decline below the $4,000 support in the coming weeks. According to Zyro’s Ethereum price prediction, the altcoin could retest the $3,900 and $4,000 levels before riding to ATH in Q4, citing multiple rate cuts. Also, the uncertainty around FTX’s creditor payment on September 20 means many investors are cautious. Willing to bet $ETH will clear 3900-4000 area, even if it is a quick one day wick And from there on we ride to ATH in Q4 with multiple rate cuts pic.twitter.com/mxGUSB3kup — Zyro (@Zyro_Zone) September 20, 2025 On the other hand, regaining $4,500 could improve confidence, potentially pushing the Ethereum price past its August all-time high of $4,953. However, until then, investors are advised not to throw caution to the wind. XRP Price Loses Key Support: Is a Rebound Close? In the past 24 hours, over 400,000 traders were liquidated, with the total liquidations exceeding $1.70 billion, most of which were longs. The XRP price hovers below the $3.0 support following…

Further ETH and XRP Price Dip? Experts Doubled Down on Digitap

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 03:25
1
1$0.014821+17.02%
holoride
RIDE$0.000837-7.81%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004463-3.62%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000435-3.33%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.367-2.39%
XRP
XRP$2.9676+3.97%
Ethereum
ETH$4,165.42-0.20%
Crypto News
  • 24 September 2025
  • |
  • 20:00

While the Ethereum price and XRP price could go lower, Digitap is a low-cap DeFi gem to watch. Its intersection with TradFi positions it as the best crypto to invest in today. 

September 30 will see the FTX Recovery Trust release $1.6 billion in its third round of creditor distributions. However, this payout has been met with both sighs of relief and uncertainty, with volatility expected in the Ethereum price and XRP price. Meanwhile, Digitap ($TAP), an emerging DeFi-TradFi coin, has emerged as a hedge and is poised to skyrocket—the best crypto to invest in today.

Can the Ethereum Price Dump Further?

The Ethereum price continues to lose key footings; the latest is an 8% decline on the weekly chart. It currently hovers around the $4,200 mark, with analysts predicting a possible decline below the $4,000 support in the coming weeks.

According to Zyro’s Ethereum price prediction, the altcoin could retest the $3,900 and $4,000 levels before riding to ATH in Q4, citing multiple rate cuts. Also, the uncertainty around FTX’s creditor payment on September 20 means many investors are cautious.

On the other hand, regaining $4,500 could improve confidence, potentially pushing the Ethereum price past its August all-time high of $4,953. However, until then, investors are advised not to throw caution to the wind.

XRP Price Loses Key Support: Is a Rebound Close?

In the past 24 hours, over 400,000 traders were liquidated, with the total liquidations exceeding $1.70 billion, most of which were longs. The XRP price hovers below the $3.0 support following a 6% downturn over the past week.

With sentiment quickly turning bearish post-Fed rate cut, the coming days and weeks promise intense volatility. The XRP price, currently trading around the $2.8 mark, could tumble below its 30-day low of $2.70 if bulls fail to pick up momentum.

According to Genelambo’s XRP price prediction, Ripple could go even lower, targeting a dip below the $2.0 support. However, a rebound could push the payment-based altcoin above $3.0.

Digitap ($TAP): One of the Low-Cap Gems of 2025 – A Compelling Hedge Against ETH and XRP

While Ethereum and XRP are in downtrends, Digitap ($TAP) is flying high and selling out fast in presale. Just days after the ICO went live, early funding has surpassed $160,000 in record time, proving to be a strong hedge against market uncertainty and volatility.

Further driving demand is its innovative approach to solving universal money problems. Expected to break into the trillion-dollar cross-border payments market, it is at the forefront of the PayFi revolution with its unmatched speed. In addition, it slashes remittance costs from the 6.2% industry average to instant, near-zero fees.

At the same time, users will enjoy stealth privacy mode—KYC isn’t required. With the app fully developed and available for download right now, its offerings aren’t mere promises. Hence, at $0.012 in the first presale round, experts consider $TAP the best new crypto to buy now.

For Info about $TAP, visit Digitap.app Presale or Join the Community

The Best Move for Altcoin Investors

While Digitap costs just $0.0125 in the first presale round, it is expected to jump to $0.015 in the next round, driving FOMO. Its competitive advantages over legacy banks position it for massive gains, setting it up for huge future growth. Although the Ethereum price and XRP price are in downtrends, $TAP is poised to explode as a new low-cap DeFi-TradFi coin.

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale: https://presale.digitap.app  

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ftxs-1-6-billion-might-spark-bull-run-volatility-with-eth-and-xrp-while-digitap-tap-tipped-to-explode/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.000278+26.36%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02369-0.12%
Cardano
ADA$0.8207+1.08%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Partager
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.013809+0.36%
Threshold
T$0.01558+0.25%
Union
U$0.010282+1.46%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Partager
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0.005446-3.98%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.386+0.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.007962-2.15%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff