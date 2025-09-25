‘Fusaka will fix this’: Vitalik Buterin unveils Ethereum’s scalability upgrade

Key Takeaway
What is the main purpose of the Fusaka upgrade?
Fusaka aims to boost Ethereum’s scalability and security by enabling nodes to verify data without downloading the full blockchain.
How does Fusaka impact Ethereum’s long-term growth?
By supporting Layer 2 adoption, distributed block validation, and efficient data handling, Fusaka positions Ethereum for sustained network expansion and innovation.
Ethereum [ETH] co-founder Vitalik Buterin has revealed details of the upcoming Fusaka upgrade, promising a major leap in blockchain scalability.
At the heart of the upgrade is PeerDAS, a protocol that enables nodes to verify data availability without downloading the full blockchain.
According to Buterin, Fusaka retrieves small chunks of data and uses erasure coding to reconstruct any missing parts.
This method is designed to boost both efficiency and security, setting a new standard for scalable blockchain infrastructure.
How will Fusaka’s upgrade change things?
Buterin explained that Fusaka’s initial implementation still requires full block data in two cases.
These are during initial broadcasting and when a publisher provides only 50–100% of a block for reconstruction.
He emphasized that the system does not rely on any single node’s honesty; as long as at least one node acts correctly, the network maintains full functionality.
Different nodes can perform these tasks for different blocks.
Future upgrades, including cell-level messaging and distributed block building, will fully distribute these responsibilities, eliminating dependence on any single node.
Importantly, Fusaka’s developers cautiously increase “blobs” to ensure network safety and stability.
This approach enables L2 and eventual L1 scaling with higher throughput without storing full blockchain data.
A new era of scalable growth?
Buterin’s explanation came in response to remarks by Dragonfly’s Hildebert Moulié, who highlighted that the Ethereum network processed six blobs per block for the first time on the 24th of September.
This milestone was largely driven by increased activity from Layer 2 projects such as Coinbase’s Base, Worldcoin, Soneium, Scroll, Shape, Lighter, and LineaBuild.
Among these, Base and Worldcoin [WLD] lead blobspace usage, accounting for roughly two-thirds of the total.
These developments suggest Ethereum is entering a new phase of growth, powered by expanding Layer 2 adoption, improved data infrastructure, and a focus on long-term scalability.
What’s more?
Additionally, recent Base fee spikes and MEV inefficiencies show that network utilization is growing and underscore the need for validators to optimize their strategies.
Meanwhile, Buterin’s emphasis on low-risk DeFi protocols financially supports Ethereum while preserving community-driven projects like Lens, Farcaster, ENS, and privacy protocols.
Therefore, at last, Ethereum continues to mature, scaling efficiently while staying a hub for innovation.
Source: https://ambcrypto.com/fusaka-will-fix-this-vitalik-buterin-unveils-ethereums-scalability-upgrade/