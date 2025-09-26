Ethereum developer Vitalik Buterin states that the PeerDAS component of the Fusaka upgrade allows Ethereum nodes to authenticate blockchain data without downloading it, eliminating scaling. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, disclosed that the main functionality of the Fusaka upgrade, which is known as PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), will transform the scalability of Ethereum.  […] The post Fusaka’s PeerDAS Is Ethereum’s Scaling Breakthrough appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Ethereum developer Vitalik Buterin states that the PeerDAS component of the Fusaka upgrade allows Ethereum nodes to authenticate blockchain data without downloading it, eliminating scaling. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, disclosed that the main functionality of the Fusaka upgrade, which is known as PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), will transform the scalability of Ethereum.  […] The post Fusaka’s PeerDAS Is Ethereum’s Scaling Breakthrough appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Fusaka’s PeerDAS Is Ethereum’s Scaling Breakthrough

2025/09/26 00:00
Ethereum developer Vitalik Buterin states that the PeerDAS component of the Fusaka upgrade allows Ethereum nodes to authenticate blockchain data without downloading it, eliminating scaling.

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, disclosed that the main functionality of the Fusaka upgrade, which is known as PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), will transform the scalability of Ethereum. 

Fusaka is planned to be released on December 3, 2025, and it deals with an important blockchain problem. PeerDAS allows nodes to check the availability of data without downloading the whole blocks. 

This has the effect of reducing network congestion without compromising security or decentralization, as Buterin explained on X, but the live blockchain will not make any particular node download all data.

This is in part done by PeerDAS by requesting small chunks of data randomly from nodes. Then, when more than half of the chunks are available, erasure-coding can be used to recover missing pieces using the remaining chunks. 

The approach guarantees the network is resilient even in the event that a large number of nodes are dishonest. In the first phase, a few nodes temporarily store full data to be broadcast or reassembled; however, this is a distributed and untrusted role. 

The technology is the first in live blockchain devices, which are essential in scaling Layer 2 solutions in the present and eventually Layer 1 with a rise in the gas limit.

Ether Usage Hits New Heights as Fusaka is Implemented.

Recent network statistics indicate that Ethereum reached six blobs per block, the first time, indicating an increase in block usage. 

Source – X

Blockchain analyst Hildobby on X argues that this demand is being driven by large Layer 2 networks such as Base, Worldcoin, and Scroll. 

These L2s together spend more than 200,000 dollars per week on mainnet fees, using blobs to save on transaction fees.  Fusaka will increase blob capacity (6-9) to 14-21 blobs per block using phased forks, which will allow more comfortable L2 scaling and reduce fees to less than $0.1.

Vitalik Buterin emphasized that careful and slow increments in using blobs were required in order to be secure. He elaborated that there is complete availability of data, but this is limited and shared between nodes. 

The next versions will make distribution even more efficient with cell-level messaging and distributed block building. This will decrease the dependency on any one actor and enhance the decentralization of Ethereum.

PeerDAS is one of the innovations that Ethereum will use in scaling. It addresses the issue of data availability that has impeded the smooth layer 2 development. 

Fusaka offers better node verification and reconstruction of blockchain data, paving the way to the widespread use of Ethereum-based applications, such as DeFi, AI, and consumer tools.

This improvement is in line with the gas throughput expansion roadmap of Ethereum, which, in the coming years the throughput is expected to reach 150 million gas per block. 

Ethereum appears to be prepared to retain its decentralization and expand with increased user demand with Fusaka.

