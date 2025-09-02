Futian Investment Holding Launches World’s First Public Blockchain RWA Digital Bond on Ethereum

2025/09/02
Futian Investment Holding (FTID), a wholly state-owned enterprise in Shenzhen, China, has issued the world’s first publicly listed real-world asset (RWA) bond on Ethereum. The offshore RMB bond, valued at 500 million yuan, has a two-year term and a coupon rate of 2.62%. In the global market, it is the first RWA digital bond publicly offered and issued by the Ethereum public chain.

FTID Issues Landmark Digital Bond to Drive Global Financing and Futian’s Growth

After the successful issuance of the first offshore bond in October 2024, Futian Investment Holding closely monitored the trends of the international financial market, precisely focused on RWA hotspots, and completed this digital bond issuance via productive arrangements and innovative implementation. The bond token name is FTID TOKEN 001, with token symbol FTID001, and the Chinese abbreviation is Fubi.

This step not only helps users but also helps the company to broaden its global financing passage and enhance its capital structure, influences Hong Kong’s policy dividends, and introduces a solid state-owned enterprise momentum into the high-quality growth of the Futian District. In this RMB bond, the issuer raises capital by encouraging the payment of the principal amount with interest in the Chinese currency.

FTID Digital Bond Issuance Showcases Futian’s Strength in Tech-Driven Finance  

The main purpose of Futian Investment Holding behind this successful issuance of this round of digital bonds is to empower finance with the use of technology and allow the innovative management of corporate financing to prosper.  This digital bonds round issuance expressively denotes the strength of Futian District in the country, and consciously promotes the hidden integration of cutting-edge technologies with corporate financing mechanisms.

Extremely deep foster and reap its rewards. In the coming days, Futian Investment Holding will continue to promote the brand building of “Futian, the best District, Happy District” with a spirit of “breaking through”, a drive for “creation”, and a style of “doing things” to advance the high-quality development of Futian District. Furthermore, this success will open a new way toward advancement in the digital market with the addition of this type of digital bond.

