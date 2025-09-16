Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge Will Be Held in Dubai in October

  • Dubai Harbour will host a global blockchain and fintech summit in October Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge.
  • More than 1,200 investors and 250 speakers are expected to attend the event.
  • Regulators and banks will discuss tokenization, AI, and CBDC, among other topics.

On October 12-15, 2025, Dubai Harbour will host the Future Blockchain Summit x Fintech Surge, which is positioned as the most powerful platform for combining blockchain, fintech, and digital assets in the world. This is stated in a press release shared by the event team with Incrypted.

According to it, the event is held under the slogan “Rethinking finance through blockchain”.

The organizer, Dubai World Trade Centre, will bring together startups, regulators, venture capital funds, corporations, and global financial institutions under one roof, creating an ecosystem where “blockchain meets fintech and the future of finance is shaped in real time,” the organizers said.

According to the summit, the eighth edition of the event will be attended by:

  • Over 250 global speakers shaping the next wave of finance and technology development;
  • More than 1,200 investors ready to finance the most promising startups;
  • Live demos and product launches that turn ideas into deals;
  • Regulators, central banks, and global financial giants discussing the future of money in real time.

The organizers stressed that this is a particularly important opportunity for young companies:

According to the event team, an important element of the event will be the GITEX Digital Assets Forum, a closed invitation-only event featuring discussions with regulators, central banks, leading financial institutions, and technology experts.

Topics will include tokenized finance, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), artificial intelligence (AI) in financial infrastructure, cross-border regulation, and institutional adoption of DeFi.

Another feature is the co-hosting with Expand North Star, the world’s largest event for startups and investors, which allows participants to multiply their reach and impact, the organizers said.

According to the event’s representatives, a single ticket will give visitors access to four exhibitions under the auspices of GITEX — Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge, Expand North Star, and Green Impact.

The event team gave reasons why it is worth attending:

  • For startups: an opportunity to present technologies, pitch to global investors, and scale in the MENA region;
  • For blockchain and fintech companies: a chance to meet potential partners, customers, and government delegations;
  • For visitors: to learn about the latest trends in crypto, DeFi, AI finance ,and digital assets;
  • For investors: more than 1,000 startups and many deal opportunities.

Details and registration for blockchain companies are available here.

Fintech companies can register here.

You can get an Expand North Star visitor pass here.

