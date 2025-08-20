Futures Traders Bet Against MemeCore Rally Despite 14% Price Surge

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 17:21
MemeCore
M$0.46012+20.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10008-0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1275-3.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01385-3.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021928+1.94%

The crypto market has extended its decline for another day, weighing on investor sentiment. Despite this, M, the native coin of MemeCore, the first Layer 1 blockchain for meme assets, has emerged as today’s standout gainer, noting 14% gains.

However, on-chain and technical readings suggest that the momentum may not be sustainable.

M’s Price Surge Meets Heavy Shorts

Readings from M’s daily chart paint a concerning picture. While its price continues to climb, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), a key indicator that tracks capital inflows and outflows, has dropped below the zero line and is trending downward. 

For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here.

M CMF. M CMF. Source: TradingView

This creates a clear bearish divergence, where weakening liquidity cannot fuel further price gains. When such a divergence emerges, an asset’s price rally loses strength. It means that even though buyers are still pushing the price higher, capital inflow into the asset is declining steadily. 

Moreover, the trend is no different among M’s futures traders, as reflected by its negative funding rate. According to Coinglass data, M’s funding rate has dropped to a 38-day low of -0.99%.

M Funding RateM Funding Rate. Source: Coinglass

The funding rate is used in perpetual futures contracts to keep the contract price aligned with the spot price. When the rate turns negative, short traders (those betting on price declines) dominate and are paid by long traders (those betting on a rally) to maintain their positions. 

M’s low funding rate highlights strong bearish sentiment in the derivatives market. Despite the current rally, its futures traders are overwhelmingly positioned for a downside move. This shows a lack of confidence in M’s mid-to-long-term prospects. 

Can Demand Save the Rally?

Although M’s price has managed to defy the broader market decline, weakening liquidity flows and heavy short positioning suggest its gains may not be sustainable.

Once buyer exhaustion sets in, M risks losing its recent gains and plummeting toward $0.4105.

M Price Analysis.M Price Analysis. Source: TradingView

On the other hand, a break above $0.4736 remains likely, but only if strong demand enters the market.

The post Futures Traders Bet Against MemeCore Rally Despite 14% Price Surge appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/m-price-defies-market-risks-ahead/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

The maintenance algorithm applies to relationships as well as to machines. A well-maintained relationship feels lighter, more joyful, more resilient to the bumps along the way.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007+0.01%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004514+8.98%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-3.07%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:00
Partager
How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

This tutorial walks through building a production-ready OAuth callback server that works across Node.js, Deno, and Bun. We'll cover everything from the basic HTTP server setup to handling edge cases that trip up most implementations.
Boundless Network
BUN$0.000547--%
READY
READY$0.003245+0.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.69553+20.01%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/20 15:10
Partager
The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act
U
U$0.01828-12.95%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017311+0.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0892+23.88%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Maintenance Algorithm: A Life Principle We Often Overlook

How to Capture OAuth Callbacks in CLI and Desktop Apps with Localhost Servers

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Unauthorized crypto trading now carries 2 years of prison in Hungary

Value Today Means Moving Faster Than the Plan