FY Energy Cloud Mining: How to Turn Cloud Computing Power Contracts into a Passive Income for All Investors and Earn Over $10,000

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 18:38
Solana
SOL$202.34-2.73%
GET
GET$0.00926-1.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10483+0.86%
XRP
XRP$2.8071-2.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020602+13.22%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07688+3.07%

The global wealth creation model is changing: people are no longer waiting to receive weekly or monthly cheques anymore. Cryptocurrency investment, through cloud mining, has opened an avenue for everyone to earn daily passive income from the comfort of their homes. And the best part, they do not need to manage any equipment or monitor markets. But this journey to unlimited wealth starts with choosing the right cloud mining platform.

That is where FY Energy comes in: a high-profit platform for all cloud computing investors worldwide. From the beginner who just heard about crypto investment to established organizations purchasing elite contracts to diversify their portfolio, no one has been left out. FY Energy offers global accessibility, affordable contracts with fixed return rates, and a consistent daily payout model. On joining the platform, new users get a $20 bonus to test the platform on the free trial plan.

About FY Energy, The High Profit Platform Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Cloud Mining

FY Energy is a registered and regulated cloud computing platform based in USA, and offering its services to individuals and organizations worldwide. The platform possesses a FinCEN-issued MSB license, which projects legitimacy and lets investors know they are dealing with a trusted mining partner.

Since its licensing in 2020, FY Energy has swiftly risen to be the best earning platform that offers various currency options. Investors have access to simultaneous mining of multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, DOGE, SOL, XRP, and more. These contracts carry high return rates paid in consistent daily payouts.

FY Energy is an established blockchain-backed investment platform that utilizes the latest cloud mining technology to offer the most efficient and seamless mining experience. Its data centers operate entirely on solar and wind-generated power, helping individuals and enterprises achieve their net-zero investment goals. But these green practices go beyond reducing carbon footprint and  ESG impact; they lower operational costs and result in higher cloud mining profits.

FY Energy Makes Crypto Wealth Generation Easy for Everyone

Unlike other platforms with restrictive features that keep certain investor categories out, FY Energy is structured to deliver crypto mining profits to everyone. These features show the platform’s commitment to democratized cryptocurrency investment.

  • Low entry barriers accessible to everyone:  FY Energy has simplified the sign-up process, not requiring endless verification.
  • Affordable cloud mining contracts starting at only $100
  • The platform is accessible globally
  • No hardware is required to start, as all mining operations are cloud-based
  • High-profit mining contracts with high return rates and stable daily payouts
  • A guaranteed return on capital plus the earnings at the end of every crypto mining contract
  • Short-term contracts: Investors can have easy access to their capital and earnings in a matter of days,
  • Transparent fees with zero hidden charges: no electricity or maintenance charges

FY Energy’s Green Computing Power Contracts

Contract NameContract Amount (USD)Duration (Days)Daily Earnings (USD)Total Earnings (USD)Daily Rate
Free Computing Power          【Daily Sign-in Rewards】$201Day$0.8$0.804%
Basic Computing power         【Experience contract】$1002Days$4.00$8.004%
【Classic Computing Power Contract】$5004Days$6.65$26.601.33%
【Classic Computing Power Contract】$5,00016Days$76.00$1,216.001.52%
【Advanced Computing Power Contract】$10,50020Days$183.75$3,675.001.75%
【Advanced Computing Power Contract】$25,00023Days$502.50$11,557.502.01%
【Super Computing Power Contract】$100,00030Days$2,390.00$71,700.002.39%
【Super Computing Power Contract】$250,00026Days$6,275.00$163,150.002.51%

[Click here to discover more power computing contracts]

Additional Passive Income Sources For FY Energy Users

Long-term FY Energy users are fully exploiting the platform’s additional passive income streams, and you could too. Through the three-tier affiliate program, members can build a stable crypto income structure and keep earning even without active contracts. How? By sharing the issued affiliate link, users get 5% commissions for Level 1 referrals, 2% for Level 2, and 1% for Level 3.

Moreover, the VIP Club membership carries additional income opportunities. Through consistent contract purchase and with a cumulative capital of $8,800, FY Energy automatically upgrades its users to VIP membership. Members in this elite club earn bonus return rates on contracts and cash awards.Achieve over $10,000 in passive income every day

Expand your wealth-generation opportunity with FY Energy’s multiple passive income avenues.

Robust User Protection Measures

Smart investors know that security is at the core of every efficient cloud mining platform, and FY Energy rises to this challenge. Its security measures merge:

  • Offline Cold Wallets to protect most funds
  • McAfee® SECURE and Cloudflare® SECURE
  • Heavy encryption for all platform operations and data, both in transit and at rest.

With multiple safeguards in action, FY Energy guarantees users are protected at all times.

How to Join FY Energy

  1. Sign up for a mining contract on the official FY Energy website.
  2. Start on the free trial with the $20 bonus or purchase a mining contract of your choice.
  3. When the contract expires, make a withdrawal within minutes or renew the contract.

Conclusion

Generating crypto wealth has never been easier: FY Energy has significantly lowered the initial cost of investment to a mere $100. And by eliminating the need for hardware procurement and maintenance, cryptocurrency miners can earn crypto profits with simple devices that have internet access. FY Energy is a secure and trusted way to enter into cryptocurrency investment and grow significant wealth effortlessly

Company Details

Company address: 1801 California St, Denver, CO 80202, US

Company email: [email protected]

Official website: www.fyenergy.com

#crypto mining

#cloud mining

#Blockchain

#Best earning platform

#High profit platform

The post FY Energy Cloud Mining: How to Turn Cloud Computing Power Contracts into a Passive Income for All Investors and Earn Over $10,000 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Source: https://blockonomi.com/fy-energy-cloud-mining-how-to-turn-cloud-computing-power-contracts-into-a-passive-income-for-all-investors-and-earn-over-10000/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Reuters, Analisa Torres, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, rejected the settlement motion jointly filed by Ripple Labs
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 07:40
Partager
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.095+2.81%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Partager
Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

PANews reported on August 30 that according to a news report from the People's Daily client forwarded by the Global Times official account, the Dongxihu Branch of the Wuhan Public Security Bureau in Hubei Province smashed a gang that committed telecommunications fraud. The suspects forged a "high-quality blind date girl" script to make friends and induced netizens to go to a fake platform to commit virtual currency investment fraud. A total of 30 criminal suspects were arrested. Currently, 27 people involved in the case have been criminally detained and 3 have been administratively detained. The police are further handling the case in accordance with the law.
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0004+2.56%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01914+2.73%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05581-4.72%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 17:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Indian court sentences 14 people to life in prison in cryptocurrency extortion case

Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grant Applications to Revamp Support Program