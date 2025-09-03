FY Energy Launches Future-Proof Blockchain Green Energy Mining Contracts

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 01:33
Portal
PORTAL$0.04113+0.63%
RealLink
REAL$0.05971+4.79%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00201804-2.29%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006623+6.66%
GET
GET$0.008575-3.83%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15292+11.87%

Editorial Note: The following content does not reflect the views or opinions of BeInCrypto. It is provided for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial advice. Please conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.

The world is transitioning into a new realm of digital asset creation, FY Energy is driving the change with her innovative solution. The company, through the use of blockchain technology combined with renewable energy infrastructure, offers a user-friendly solution for people to become part of the digital economy while still meeting their ecological objectives.

While the cost of hardware ownership is skyrocketing and the traditional way of mining is gradually becoming less viable, FY Energy comes with a cloud-based system which is not only simple and secure but is also  aimed at offering accessible, secure participation in digital asset generation over the long term.

$20 Free Trial: First Step Toward Digital Passive Income

FY Energy extends a free $20 trial credit to all new users to test-drive the platform. Through this program, users can familiarize themselves with the platform’s contract offerings without any monetary risk, thus gaining firsthand experience of how tech dividends are being produced daily.

Owing to the elimination of cost barriers, FY Energy is constructing a democratized portal into hash computing, making it accessible to everyone no matter their financial background.

Security Comes First: FinCEN Certified

Despite the billions of dollars that get transferred across blockchain networks, security is still of utmost importance. FY Energy is registered with FinCEN; therefore, it maintains regulatory alignment and strictly complies with all the global financial standards.

Each and every contract or trade is securely protected with McAfee® SECURE and Cloudflare® SECURE, multi-signature safeties, as well as real-time auditing. All of this ensures that users have a level of trust in the platform, which is unmatched.

Custom Contracts to Match Varied Objectives

Indeed, even small companies wanting to try out energy-powered quick solutions, as well as big ones going large on sustainable energy, FY Energy has come up with a wide-ranging contract portfolio that not only gives off reliable returns but also shows the visibility of the operations: 

Contract NameContract Amount (USD)Duration (Days)Daily Earnings (USD)Total Earnings (USD)Daily Rate
Free Computing Power          【Daily Sign-in Rewards】$201Day$0.8$0.804%
Basic Computing power         【Experience contract】$1002Days$4.00$8.004%
【Classic Computing Power Contract】$5004Days$6.65$26.601.33%
【Classic Computing Power Contract】$5,000 16Days$76.00$1,216.001.52%
【Advanced Computing Power Contract】$10,50020Days$183.75$3,675.001.75%
【Advanced Computing Power Contract】$25,00023Days$502.50$11,557.502.01%
【Super Computing Power Contract】$100,00030Days$2,390.00$71,700.002.39%
【Super Computing Power Contract】$250,00026Days$6,275.00$163,150.002.51%

Every contract aims to be at the top of the list in terms of efficiency, longevity, and steady growth, which are some of the reasons why they are attractive to both small-scale users and large-scale investors.

FY Energy doesn’t just focus on the success of individuals, after all, through its affiliate program it acknowledges one of the best ways for community expansion, that is the power of referral. Sharing with others is a user’s key to access multi-level rewards that include:

  • Level 1: 5% commission from direct referrals.
  • Level 2: 2% from their referrals.
  • Level 3: 1% from the next level.

Moreover, with performance incentives, the commission can rise to the 8% level in the form of bonuses.. As a result, the program becomes both attractive and sustainable.

This model is network-driven wealth creation that motivates participants to reap benefits not only from personal contracts but also from building the FY Energy ecosystem.

A Zero-Carbon Future

The model of FY Energy is based on the principle of accountability to nature. Every step in the value chain of the company follows this principle, whether it be the solar grid or the hydroelectric plant used to power the operations.

This model is both efficient and environmentally friendly since it cuts down the carbon emissions and, at the same time, it lowers the operational costs and contributes to the global struggle for a net-zero world.

Why Users Choose FY Energy

  • Risk-Free Trial with $20 bonus.
  • Operations under the strictest regulations and with FinCEN certification.
  • Friendly Interface with the feature of one-click contract activation.
  • Green infrastructure that totally depends on renewables.
  • Community affiliate model allowing a maximum of 8% bonuses.

By blending compliance, creativity, and sustainability, FY Energy aims to contribute solutions for digital asset infrastructure, which are driven by clean energy.

Final Word

The era of costly hardware and power-hungry mining has come to an end. FY Energy is the new dawn, a blockchain system  that supports accessible and transparent participation, making transparency, eco-friendliness, and a smooth operational model part of the users’ routine.

The $20 test, expandable contracts, and community-based affiliate network not only make FY Energy a company but also a movement that champions economic accessibility and environmental preservation.

Official website: www.fyenergy.com

Disclaimer

This article is sponsored content and does not represent the views or opinions of BeInCrypto. While we adhere to the Trust Project guidelines for unbiased and transparent reporting, this content is created by a third party and is intended for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to verify information independently and consult with a professional before making decisions based on this sponsored content. Please note that our Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy, and Disclaimers have been updated.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/fy-energy-blockchain-green-energy-mining-contracts/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group unveiled TransAct, a managed wallet service enabling enterprises to use Hedera blockchain without holding HBAR tokens or managing gas fees directly. The post The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Hedera
HBAR$0.21399-1.06%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.0001205-3.15%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02602-0.07%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 02:40
Partager
K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894+20.00%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Partager
Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the Cork Protocol attacker address has transferred a total of 4,520 ETH (about $11 million) to the privacy protocol Tornado
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894+20.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,267.99-2.28%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 15:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

ChatGPT 5 Predicts The Price Of Solana, XRP and Hints At A New Coin Outperforming Both Combined In 2025

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers