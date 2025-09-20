The post Gala Games Launches Limited-Time NFT Sale for TownStar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Sep 19, 2025 18:31 Gala Games celebrates Chilean and Mexican National Holidays with exclusive NFT discounts for TownStar. The sale features rare and epic items enhancing gameplay. Gala Games is celebrating the Chilean and Mexican National Holidays with a special NFT sale for its popular game, TownStar. Running from September 19 to September 25, the sale offers exclusive discounts on select NFTs, enhancing both the aesthetic and strategic elements of the game. Exclusive NFT Offerings The sale includes unique items such as the Peppermint Stand (Rare), Fontana Di Formaggi, and the new Smoke House (Epic). These NFTs not only add a flavor of festivity but also provide functional benefits to players’ towns. Impact on Gameplay The Smoke House (Epic) serves as a traditional curing workshop. It outpaces the standard in-game version by producing 30% faster and requires 50% lower wages for its worker. This makes it a cost-effective asset, contributing 10 Town Points towards Daily Challenges while casting no shade, dirt, or edge requirements. The Peppermint Stand (Rare) distributes Peppermint to nearby buildings, aiding in production efficiency. Meanwhile, the Fontana Di Formaggi, an Italian Restaurant NFT, features a pizzaiolo Chef who operates faster and uses less Cheese. This NFT enhances the crafting speed of all Italian Restaurants in the player’s town, although the effect is non-stackable. Strategic Enhancements For players aiming to optimize their meta or prepare for upcoming competitions, these NFTs offer both aesthetic appeal and strategic advantages. The limited-time sale is designed to provide players with the opportunity to enhance their gameplay at a discounted rate. For more information about the NFT sale, visit the official announcement on Gala News. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/gala-games-limited-time-nft-sale-townstarThe post Gala Games Launches Limited-Time NFT Sale for TownStar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Sep 19, 2025 18:31 Gala Games celebrates Chilean and Mexican National Holidays with exclusive NFT discounts for TownStar. The sale features rare and epic items enhancing gameplay. Gala Games is celebrating the Chilean and Mexican National Holidays with a special NFT sale for its popular game, TownStar. Running from September 19 to September 25, the sale offers exclusive discounts on select NFTs, enhancing both the aesthetic and strategic elements of the game. Exclusive NFT Offerings The sale includes unique items such as the Peppermint Stand (Rare), Fontana Di Formaggi, and the new Smoke House (Epic). These NFTs not only add a flavor of festivity but also provide functional benefits to players’ towns. Impact on Gameplay The Smoke House (Epic) serves as a traditional curing workshop. It outpaces the standard in-game version by producing 30% faster and requires 50% lower wages for its worker. This makes it a cost-effective asset, contributing 10 Town Points towards Daily Challenges while casting no shade, dirt, or edge requirements. The Peppermint Stand (Rare) distributes Peppermint to nearby buildings, aiding in production efficiency. Meanwhile, the Fontana Di Formaggi, an Italian Restaurant NFT, features a pizzaiolo Chef who operates faster and uses less Cheese. This NFT enhances the crafting speed of all Italian Restaurants in the player’s town, although the effect is non-stackable. Strategic Enhancements For players aiming to optimize their meta or prepare for upcoming competitions, these NFTs offer both aesthetic appeal and strategic advantages. The limited-time sale is designed to provide players with the opportunity to enhance their gameplay at a discounted rate. For more information about the NFT sale, visit the official announcement on Gala News. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/gala-games-limited-time-nft-sale-townstar

Gala Games Launches Limited-Time NFT Sale for TownStar

2025/09/20 21:31
Caroline Bishop
Sep 19, 2025 18:31

Gala Games celebrates Chilean and Mexican National Holidays with exclusive NFT discounts for TownStar. The sale features rare and epic items enhancing gameplay.





Gala Games is celebrating the Chilean and Mexican National Holidays with a special NFT sale for its popular game, TownStar. Running from September 19 to September 25, the sale offers exclusive discounts on select NFTs, enhancing both the aesthetic and strategic elements of the game.

Exclusive NFT Offerings

The sale includes unique items such as the Peppermint Stand (Rare), Fontana Di Formaggi, and the new Smoke House (Epic). These NFTs not only add a flavor of festivity but also provide functional benefits to players’ towns.

Impact on Gameplay

The Smoke House (Epic) serves as a traditional curing workshop. It outpaces the standard in-game version by producing 30% faster and requires 50% lower wages for its worker. This makes it a cost-effective asset, contributing 10 Town Points towards Daily Challenges while casting no shade, dirt, or edge requirements.

The Peppermint Stand (Rare) distributes Peppermint to nearby buildings, aiding in production efficiency. Meanwhile, the Fontana Di Formaggi, an Italian Restaurant NFT, features a pizzaiolo Chef who operates faster and uses less Cheese. This NFT enhances the crafting speed of all Italian Restaurants in the player’s town, although the effect is non-stackable.

Strategic Enhancements

For players aiming to optimize their meta or prepare for upcoming competitions, these NFTs offer both aesthetic appeal and strategic advantages. The limited-time sale is designed to provide players with the opportunity to enhance their gameplay at a discounted rate.

For more information about the NFT sale, visit the official announcement on Gala News.

Source: https://blockchain.news/news/gala-games-limited-time-nft-sale-townstar

