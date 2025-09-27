Gala Games Unveils VEXI V-Pop Stars Workforce Pack



Alvin Lang



Gala Games has announced the release of the VEXI V-Pop Stars Workforce Pack, an exciting new addition to the VEXI Villages universe. This special pack, launched on September 25, 2025, features an array of ProtoVexi characters styled as V-Pop idols, accompanied by a Siphon of Chaos (Rare) item from the popular game Mirandus.

Details of the V-Pop Stars Pack

The VEXI V-Pop Stars Workforce Pack offers players the opportunity to enhance their gaming experience with six ProtoVexi characters, each equipped with unique idol-inspired costumes. These costumes not only bring a fresh aesthetic but also provide stat boosts that can aid players in their quests.

The pack includes six random costumes with varying levels of rarity and bonuses, such as the Neon Trainee and Rhythm Ace costumes, which are classified as Uncommon, while the Celestial Icon costume is considered Legendary. Each costume provides benefits like increased Affinity Event Points and inventory size.

Exclusive Cross-Game Bonus

A notable feature of this release is the inclusion of a Siphon of Chaos (Rare) from Mirandus, marking a significant cross-game collaboration. This item is guaranteed with every purchase, offering players a unique advantage in their Mirandus gameplay.

Availability and Pricing

The VEXI V-Pop Stars Workforce Pack is available for a limited time, with only 200 packs released. Originally priced at $120, the pack is offered at a special price of $65.99, making it an attractive option for both new and seasoned players of Gala Games.

For more information, visit the official Gala Games website.

