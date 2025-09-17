GALAXY Corporation’s Virtual K-Pop Group Auditions Has Begun

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 23:38
Gravity
G$0.01116-1.84%
Sidekick
K$0.1537-2.22%
KIND
KIND$0.01768-1.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.1264-2.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016976-3.27%
Zypher Network
POP$0.008492-5.27%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2525-0.16%

GALAXY Corporation’s Virtual K-Pop Group Auditions in Los Angeles

Virath Pum

GALAXY Corporation, the AI Enter-tech company and G-DRAGON’s label, hosted its first global virtual artist audition at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles last week, drawing over 100 pre-selected participants from around the world.

The 100 were chosen from the initial online application stage and participated in the second round in person for a chance to be selected for the company’s virtual K-pop group – avatars powered by select performers’ voices, movements, and personalities.

Similar to virtual artists like PLAVE and MAVE, the performers will be completely virtual, utilizing the company’s advanced AI technology to create an avatar that will become the idol. This is the first of its kind to have open auditions for a virtual group, while other companies’ virtual groups were chosen internally.

It was an interesting process to witness in person.

When I entered the theatre, the selection committee, including GK (Gyuhyuk Song), the Head of IP MUSIC at Galaxy Corporation, was facing the stage, taking notes as each performer began.

Except that no physical person ever walked out on stage.

The judges faced a giant screen of monitors, with a female virtual avatar in the middle. The avatar looked like a semi-faceless character from the Just Dance video games, with pink hair and a bright skirt. As the music began, a voice could be heard through the speakers – and even from behind the stage. The avatar started to move as if someone was controlling it.

That someone was the contestant, using motion capture to follow their exact moves.

GALAXY Corporation’s Virtual K-Pop Group Auditions in Los Angeles

Virath Pum

The contestants were escorted backstage, where cameras were set up to capture the performance of whoever was in the camera’s line of sight. Bright tape lined the floor, indicating where the contestant would stand to allow the technology to work. They would be mic’d up for their vocal performance, with the special camera capturing their every move. One performer even did a backflip, which was captured through the avatar. Each round saw dancers, rappers, and singers delivering covers of songs from Justin Bieber, NewJeans, and more.

There was only one type of male and female avatar, corresponding to the contestants’ identity. Their real faces are never shown, hidden behind wide umbrellas as they are escorted off the premises. It truly followed a blind audition process.

The idea for a virtual group originated from GK and his team, as they questioned whether an artist could truly live forever. Having been in the industry for many years, GK noticed that several K-pop idols struggled to surpass their standard seven-year contract, often peaking in their teens or twenties. As technology advanced, he realized that an idol could live on forever through AI EnterTech. Hence, finding “eternal artists” who can “transcend the limitations of time, offering lasting inspiration not only to K-pop fandoms but to music lovers around the world.”

Though the initial calls were for a girl group, the company changed it to be open to everyone. There were no age, weight, height, looks, or gender restrictions. As long as you can sing, dance, or rap, you have the chance to make it into this group.

“Being in the entertainment industry for years now, things change,” GK says about the audition process shifting from a girl group to a co-ed group. “Trend changes. We have to adapt and adopt it. We can’t tell you what’s in store for us now regarding that. But, as it gradually grows and the virtual group is somewhat shaping its form, you’ll see through our media channels where we’re shaping and where we’re going with this.”

With the knowledge of what AI can do, does it really matter if the contestant could dance, sing, or rap? AI has been able to imitate voices to sing or rap any song and execute perfect dance moves, allowing all members to be in sync.

GK says those aspects do matter for their group. He explains, “The virtual character you see on TV may be AI, but we want to come from the roots where it’s all human. At the end of the day, it has to be a human being dancing and singing to that character to portray the best virtual AI.”

GALAXY Corporation’s Virtual K-Pop Group Auditions in Los Angeles

Virath Pum

Although AI can fix pitch and tone, and change the languages in which the idol sings or speaks, GK says language and AI tech don’t correspond to good music. He says true music comes from the performer.

“At the end of the day, mixing technology with the language barrier right isn’t a priority for me at this moment,” he says. “Music is music.”

Though the technology is there and virtual K-pop groups have worked before, GK understands the limitations when it comes to asking an artist to hide behind an avatar. The performers behind PLAVE are real humans, selected internally by their agencies, with their identities kept secret. But, to have an open audition like this, there may be some potential finalists who want to be known as an idol. Several contestants who participated in the auditions did have the looks and talent to be an idol.

GK says it’s a complex situation because they’re still in the early stages of auditions and still working out their vision. He says, “At the end of the day, it really has to do with who is behind that character. If he or she wants to be revealed to the world, it’s totally up to them. However, on the company’s side, we have operations and logistics that we go through, along with certain protocols, to ensure that everyone’s rights are protected. It’s not something that I could easily answer at this moment, but as time gradually goes, I should be able to answer more.”

GALAXY Corporation plans on traveling to more cities worldwide to hold more auditions. The finalists from each city will advance in GALAXY’s debut campaign, and then ultimately be selected from among them.

“GALAXY Corporation’s future regarding this virtual audition is limitless,” GK shares. “We don’t have an endgame. We can tell you that we are going to take this to another level, but it’s not going to be within America. It’s going to be on a different continent. That’s what we can reveal.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/laurasirikul/2025/09/17/galaxy-corporations-virtual-k-pop-group-auditions-has-begun/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

The post The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Visions of future technology are often prescient about the broad strokes while flubbing the details. The tablets in “2001: A Space Odyssey” do indeed look like iPads, but you never see the astronauts paying for subscriptions or wasting hours on Candy Crush.  Channel factories are one vision that arose early in the history of the Lightning Network to address some challenges that Lightning has faced from the beginning. Despite having grown to become Bitcoin’s most successful layer-2 scaling solution, with instant and low-fee payments, Lightning’s scale is limited by its reliance on payment channels. Although Lightning shifts most transactions off-chain, each payment channel still requires an on-chain transaction to open and (usually) another to close. As adoption grows, pressure on the blockchain grows with it. The need for a more scalable approach to managing channels is clear. Channel factories were supposed to meet this need, but where are they? In 2025, subnetworks are emerging that revive the impetus of channel factories with some new details that vastly increase their potential. They are natively interoperable with Lightning and achieve greater scale by allowing a group of participants to open a shared multisig UTXO and create multiple bilateral channels, which reduces the number of on-chain transactions and improves capital efficiency. Achieving greater scale by reducing complexity, Ark and Spark perform the same function as traditional channel factories with new designs and additional capabilities based on shared UTXOs.  Channel Factories 101 Channel factories have been around since the inception of Lightning. A factory is a multiparty contract where multiple users (not just two, as in a Dryja-Poon channel) cooperatively lock funds in a single multisig UTXO. They can open, close and update channels off-chain without updating the blockchain for each operation. Only when participants leave or the factory dissolves is an on-chain transaction…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08697-3.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016979-3.20%
Wink
LIKE$0.010017-1.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:09
Partager
Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.013062-20.39%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0428-0.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.57-0.37%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.13624-44.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-0.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month