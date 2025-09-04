Galaxy Digital Becomes First Nasdaq Company to Issue Stock Directly on Blockchain

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/04 00:46

Banner magacoin finance

Superstate, founded last year, operates a platform called Opening Bell, designed to bridge the gap between regulated securities and blockchain markets. Unlike synthetic stock tokens used in the past, these Solana-issued shares represent real Galaxy Digital equity, complete with full shareholder rights. Each transaction updates the company’s official registry in real time, offering instant settlement and compliance at once.

Why Galaxy Is Betting on Tokenization

CEO Mike Novogratz said the goal is to prove that equity can work natively on-chain while maintaining regulatory integrity. He argued that tokenized stock brings features crypto investors take for granted—such as transparency, programmability, and 24/7 transferability—into mainstream finance.

Superstate’s role as an SEC-registered transfer agent ensures that every movement of these tokens is legally recognized ownership. Qualified investors who pass KYC checks can buy and hold the shares directly in their wallets, then transfer them between other verified participants.

READ MORE:

Bitcoin Crash Alert: Strategist Warns of $10K Meltdown

A Test Case for the Future of Markets

Robert Leshner, CEO of Superstate, called the project a sign of “financial markets undergoing a massive upgrade,” highlighting that it’s the first time public company equity has been updated instantly on a blockchain.

Galaxy, which listed on Nasdaq in May under the ticker GLXY, hinted at tokenization plans earlier this year. The firm and Superstate are now exploring how automated market makers could eventually provide liquidity for tokenized public stocks, tying directly into ongoing SEC innovation projects.

This experiment may be just one company’s equity for now, but it sets a precedent: Wall Street shares can exist fully on-chain, and the technology is ready to scale.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Galaxy Digital Becomes First Nasdaq Company to Issue Stock Directly on Blockchain appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Ethereum is more than digital money—it’s a decentralized platform designed for smart contracts and applications. Unlike Bitcoin’s UTXO model, Ethereum uses accounts, enabling faster transactions, programmable contracts, and gas fees to manage computation. With its Turing-complete language and Ethereum Virtual Machine, it functions like a global computer that minimizes censorship and third-party risks, laying the foundation for DeFi, NFTs, and the broader Web3 ecosystem.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09984+2.28%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001611-0.37%
Wink
LIKE$0.010987-1.47%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/03 21:00
Partager
Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Discover the best crypto casinos of 2025. From Dexsport to Stake, explore no-KYC platforms, esports betting, and Web3 casinos dominating online gambling.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.10712-4.49%
WINK
WIN$0.00005363+2.30%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/04 01:22
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1242+0.56%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001326+3.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002557+1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Is More Than Just “Crypto”

Stake, Win, Repeat: Best Crypto Casinos That Dominate Web3 Gambling in 2025

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Dogecoin Price Prediction Shows Modest Gains While Pepeto Targets Explosive Growth

Ethereum’s Biggest Airdrop Since ETH: 9.36B LINEA Tokens Set to Hit 749K Wallets