Galaxy Digital Continues Bitcoin Sell-Off: Offloads 800+ BTC To Major Exchanges

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:18
Sidekick
K$0.1704+10.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,798.55+2.28%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.142206+6.36%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002017-1.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0186+9.32%
Major
MAJOR$0.16453+2.33%



























































Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies.

As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community.

To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology.

Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.

Sebastian’s journey as a crypto analyst and investor has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable asset to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and contributing to the growth of this revolutionary technology.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/galaxy-digital-continues-bitcoin-sell-off-800-btc/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Founder Sota Watanabe has set the stage for a redesign of ASTR’s economics that would eliminate its inflationary structure and […] The post ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.16433+1.96%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02464+5.02%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000489-2.00%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:30
Partager
Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.25374+10.44%
XRP
XRP$3.1147+3.05%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Partager
Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

That memory stings. But 2025 runs on a new tape; hype alone won’t rerun the script. Investors want utility; throwing […] The post Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01746+3.62%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$58.76+6.16%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628+3.63%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can DeepSnitch AI Do 100x in 2025?

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution