Galaxy Digital Tokenizes Nasdaq Shares on Solana: What To Know

TLDR :

Galaxy Digital tokenized its SEC-registered Nasdaq-listed shares directly on Solana through Superstate’s Opening Bell platform.

The launch marks the first instance of a Nasdaq company placing its official equity on a major public blockchain.

Tokenized shares remain compliant, with ownership updated onchain by Superstate in real time after transfers.

Approved investors can hold and move tokenized Galaxy shares in wallets with instant settlement and 24/7 trading potential.

Public companies moving to the blockchain space is no longer a theory. A Nasdaq-listed firm has now turned its shares into tokens. Galaxy Digital, in partnership with Superstate, has brought traditional equity into a blockchain environment.

For investors, this step opens new ways to trade, hold, and transfer shares with the speed of crypto. The launch is being viewed as a structural shift in how equity ownership can work.

Tokenized Shares on Solana with Real-Time Ownership Records

Galaxy Digital announced through a press release on September 3 that its equity can now be tokenized directly on Solana.

Investors holding Galaxy stock can use Superstate’s Opening Bell platform to convert shares into blockchain tokens. Unlike wrapped products, these tokens represent actual SEC-registered Galaxy Class A Common Stock.

Superstate acts as the transfer agent and records ownership in real time when shares change hands onchain. The company stressed that this system gives shareholders all rights of traditional equity but with blockchain’s transparency and speed.

Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz described the step as building a model that can scale across the market.

Robert Leshner, CEO of Superstate, called it the first case of a Nasdaq-listed company being placed directly on a public blockchain.

He noted that shareholder lists update instantly as tokens move between verified investors. This is a marked difference from synthetic stock products often traded in crypto markets without issuer involvement.

The partnership reflects Galaxy’s strategy of investing in blockchain innovation. Superstate is already a Galaxy Ventures portfolio company, which ties the collaboration back to the firm’s larger digital asset vision.

The tokenized equity is available only to approved investors who complete KYC checks.

SEC-Registered Equity Moves Toward Onchain Trading Models

Galaxy Digital confirmed that the tokenized shares maintain full compliance with U.S. regulations.

That means investors retain the same legal rights as those holding traditional stock certificates. The difference lies in the trading environment, which now runs on Solana with near-instant settlement.

This system allows 24/7 access, unlike standard equity markets that operate on limited schedules. For investors, it reduces delays in settlement and offers blockchain’s efficiency. The move places Galaxy’s equity in line with crypto’s round-the-clock liquidity.

The firm stated that plans include exploring automated market maker models under regulatory guidance. If approved, this could allow tokenized equities to trade in DeFi settings.

Such trading would expand liquidity options while maintaining compliance with the SEC’s innovation framework.

According to the press release, Galaxy sees this as a foundation for wider adoption of tokenized equities. While the current launch is limited to its own stock, it signals what could be possible for other companies.

The milestone shows how public equities and crypto rails can begin to merge within regulated boundaries.

The post Galaxy Digital Tokenizes Nasdaq Shares on Solana: What To Know appeared first on Blockonomi.