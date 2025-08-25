Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin Fundraise $1B for Solana Purchase

Key Points: Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin’s $1 billion SOL purchase plan.

Potential increase in Solana’s market cap and liquidity.

Unconfirmed reports raise market speculation around SOL.

Bloomberg reports suggest that Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are attempting to raise $1 billion to purchase SOL as of August 25, 2025.

This potential acquisition might influence Solana’s market dynamics, impacting investor sentiment and market capitalization, although primary confirmations remain elusive, with official statements yet to verify intentions.

Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin’s Billion-Dollar Solana Move Explored

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital have reportedly set a target to raise $1 billion for purchasing Solana (SOL), according to Bloomberg. However, no official confirmation has been provided by the involved parties as of August 25, 2025. “We are thrilled to support Solana as it solves fundamental limitations in blockchain scalability,” said Kyle Samani, Co-founder, Multicoin Capital. This move could indicate renewed interest in Solana’s ecosystem, possibly driven by its features like fast transactions and low fees. Although unable to directly verify these claims from primary channels, the institutions have a history of large-scale investments that once shaped Solana’s growth and development.

Market implications could include an increase in Solana’s value and liquidity if the fundraise materializes. Previous investments have demonstrated similar impacts, causing surges in prices or increased total value locked (TVL) within projects. Despite the lack of direct verification, speculation around such large-scale purchases often impacts market sentiment and could lead to a temporary uplift in SOL’s price.

The crypto community has been actively discussing these developments across platforms like Reddit and Twitter. With no public statements from Galaxy, Jump, or Multicoin, community members are questioning the accuracy of these reports. Reactions from industry leaders remain absent, maintaining an atmosphere of speculation.

Potential Impacts on Solana’s Market and Regulatory Scrutiny

Did you know? In 2019, Multicoin Capital played a pivotal role in Solana’s $20 million Series A round, which was instrumental in shaping Solana’s network development and early market positioning.

According to CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) is currently priced at $202.03 with a market cap of $109.18 billion, comprising 2.81% of the market. Trading volume has spiked by 75.86% in the past 24 hours, signaling high interest despite a 2.73% daily price decline. Over the past 60 days, SOL increased by 38.76%.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:35 UTC on August 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that if the funding is confirmed, it may attract regulatory scrutiny due to the scale of investment. Historically, such large acquisitions have prompted authorities to review potential impacts on market stability. Additionally, leveraging Solana’s technological advances in smart contracts and scalability aspects could potentially enhance institutional adoption within decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems.