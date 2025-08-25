Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin Fundraise $1B for Solana Purchase

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 16:10
Solana
SOL$196.11-5.12%
Capverse
CAP$0.06556+0.27%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226-4.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020159-1.35%
Wink
LIKE$0.012216-3.78%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0973+10.66%
Key Points:
  • Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin’s $1 billion SOL purchase plan.
  • Potential increase in Solana’s market cap and liquidity.
  • Unconfirmed reports raise market speculation around SOL.

Bloomberg reports suggest that Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are attempting to raise $1 billion to purchase SOL as of August 25, 2025.

This potential acquisition might influence Solana’s market dynamics, impacting investor sentiment and market capitalization, although primary confirmations remain elusive, with official statements yet to verify intentions.

Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin’s Billion-Dollar Solana Move Explored

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital have reportedly set a target to raise $1 billion for purchasing Solana (SOL), according to Bloomberg. However, no official confirmation has been provided by the involved parties as of August 25, 2025. “We are thrilled to support Solana as it solves fundamental limitations in blockchain scalability,” said Kyle Samani, Co-founder, Multicoin Capital. This move could indicate renewed interest in Solana’s ecosystem, possibly driven by its features like fast transactions and low fees. Although unable to directly verify these claims from primary channels, the institutions have a history of large-scale investments that once shaped Solana’s growth and development.

Market implications could include an increase in Solana’s value and liquidity if the fundraise materializes. Previous investments have demonstrated similar impacts, causing surges in prices or increased total value locked (TVL) within projects. Despite the lack of direct verification, speculation around such large-scale purchases often impacts market sentiment and could lead to a temporary uplift in SOL’s price.

The crypto community has been actively discussing these developments across platforms like Reddit and Twitter. With no public statements from Galaxy, Jump, or Multicoin, community members are questioning the accuracy of these reports. Reactions from industry leaders remain absent, maintaining an atmosphere of speculation.

Potential Impacts on Solana’s Market and Regulatory Scrutiny

Did you know? In 2019, Multicoin Capital played a pivotal role in Solana’s $20 million Series A round, which was instrumental in shaping Solana’s network development and early market positioning.

According to CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) is currently priced at $202.03 with a market cap of $109.18 billion, comprising 2.81% of the market. Trading volume has spiked by 75.86% in the past 24 hours, signaling high interest despite a 2.73% daily price decline. Over the past 60 days, SOL increased by 38.76%.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:35 UTC on August 25, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team suggests that if the funding is confirmed, it may attract regulatory scrutiny due to the scale of investment. Historically, such large acquisitions have prompted authorities to review potential impacts on market stability. Additionally, leveraging Solana’s technological advances in smart contracts and scalability aspects could potentially enhance institutional adoption within decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/solana-purchase-billion-dollar-target/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30251-4.56%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04492-14.47%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003588-1.07%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Partager
Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE

Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE

The post Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As 2025 unfolds, crypto investors are aggressively searching for the best crypto presale opportunities—projects with high upside, strong communities, and tokenomics that outperform the market’s heavyweights. While Ethereum, Cardano, and even Dogecoin are making headlines for institutional growth and protocol upgrades, one lesser-known project is quietly dominating early-stage investor interest. MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as the best crypto presale of 2025, with analysts forecasting a potential 8,500% ROI from its current presale price. MAGACOIN FINANCE is shaping up to be the next viral success—and potentially a serious competitor to long-standing giants like ETH, ADA, and DOGE. Ethereum: Strong Institutional Growth, But Slower Gains Ahead Ethereum remains the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and its position is secure thanks to massive institutional adoption. As of August 2025, Ethereum is trading near $4,200, reflecting a strong 41% surge over the past month. Despite recent price volatility and profit-taking, analysts from Standard Chartered expect ETH to reach $7,500 by year-end, while Fundstrat’s Tom Lee projects $15,000 by December. However, ETH’s large market cap and slower-moving price action mean it’s less likely to deliver exponential short-term gains. Cardano: ADA’s Institutional Entry Is Accelerating Cardano is entering a pivotal moment in its history, and many are considering it among the best crypto investment options for 2025. Now classified as a commodity under the U.S.Clarity Act, ADA is no longer held back by regulatory ambiguity. Grayscale’s pending ADA ETF is expected to be approved this year, and institutional custodians already manage over $1.2 billion worth of ADA. Whales have moved over 200 million ADA into private wallets in August alone, and daily on-chain activity remains robust at 2.6 million transactions. Cardano’s ecosystem is growing, with DeFi TVL nearing $349 million. Still, despite its strong fundamentals, ADA’s price remains tethered to $0.55–$0.80 levels, far below its previous…
NEAR
NEAR$2.51-4.01%
U
U$0.0115-18.61%
Capverse
CAP$0.06596+0.67%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 16:42
Partager
Bitcoin Swift Breaks Momentum Charts as ETH ETF Buzz Fizzles Out

Bitcoin Swift Breaks Momentum Charts as ETH ETF Buzz Fizzles Out

Bitcoin Swift confirms early August 30 launch with 166% APY and huge bonus rewards, overtaking ETH ETF buzz and breaking momentum charts.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.011529-6.39%
Ethereum
ETH$4,599.74-3.53%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 16:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Best Crypto Presale 2025 — MAGACOIN FINANCE Set to Outperform ETH, ADA & DOGE

Bitcoin Swift Breaks Momentum Charts as ETH ETF Buzz Fizzles Out

YouTube Faces Backlash Over Undisclosed AI Edits to Shorts Videos

BlackRock CEO: People buy Bitcoin because they are worried about currency devaluation