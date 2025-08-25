Galaxy, Jump & Multicoin Plan $1B Solana Buy

2025/08/25
Key Notes

  • Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital and Jump Crypto are seeking ~$1 billion for a Solana-focused treasury.
  • They plan to acquire an undisclosed publicly traded company to create this treasury.
  • The deal is expected to close in early September.

treasury.

According to Bloomberg, the three firms have tapped Cantor Fitzgerald as the lead banker to structure the deal.


The plan involves acquiring an undisclosed publicly traded company to establish a dedicated digital asset treasury business.

If completed, it would create the largest reserve fund targeting Solana, with a size more than double that of any existing Solana-focused vehicle.

Bloomberg cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter, who claimed that the Solana Foundation has endorsed the plan. They expect the deal to close in early September.

The news comes as Solana trades just below $200, marking a 10% gain over the past week. Popular analyst Ali Martinez suggested that if Solana breaks $211, traders could see a price jump to $222.

Both Multicoin and Jump have long-standing investments in Solana’s ecosystem. Galaxy had also previously raised $620 million to purchase Solana tokens from the collapsed FTX estate.

Firms Push Into Solana Holdings

nearly doubled between December 2024 and June 2025.

While Bitcoin dominates, companies are increasingly experimenting with the next crypto to blow up like Solana.

Unlike Bitcoin, Solana offers staking rewards and the chance to collaborate directly with blockchain foundations, adding strategic value beyond price surge.

Several corporations have already begun serious Solana accumulations. Sol Strategies Inc., which trades under the ticker HODL, launched a $500 million convertible note earlier this year to buy Solana and participate in validator operations.

Meanwhile, consumer goods company Upexi doubled its Solana holdings from 735,000 to more than 2 million tokens since April. At the time of writing, the value of Upexi’s SOL holdings had risen to $398 million, with most of it staked.

AI-powered DeFi Development Corp has also recently announced a SOL reserve, currently holding over $218 million. It is also building a DeFi platform, with Solana as a core infrastructure layer.

Subbd Presale Raises Over $1M

While Solana treasuries are gaining traction, Subbd is drawing crypto investor attention in the content subscription industry. With the global content market valued at over $85 billion, Subbd aims to disrupt the space by launching an AI-powered, tokenized platform tailored for creators and their audiences.

native token, SUBBD, unlocks premium features such as paid content access, staking rewards, and AI-driven utilities. Token holders can stake SUBBD to gain special benefits, including private livestreams, behind-the-scenes updates, and exclusive content releases.

So far, the project has raised over $1 million in its ongoing crypto presale, with only a few hours remaining before the next price increase.

Presale Snapshot

  • Current Price: $0.05625
  • Amount Raised: $1.05 million
  • Ticker: SUBBD
  • Blockchain: Ethereum

With another price jump in just two hours, Subbd positions itself as a good project for those interested in AI innovation in the digital subscription market. Interested in joining the presale? Check out our guide on how to buy Subbd.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

A crypto journalist with over 5 years of experience in the industry, Parth has worked with major media outlets in the crypto and finance world, gathering experience and expertise in the space after surviving bear and bull markets over the years. Parth is also an author of 4 self-published books.

Highlights: Three firms are planning a $1B Solana treasury to create one of the largest single-asset crypto funds. The proposal, if implemented, could influence the price and liquidity of Solana. Corporate treasuries are expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with Solana gaining ground among major institutional players. Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are raising $1 billion to create a large Solana-focused treasury, according to a Bloomberg report. The three firms are holding talks with investors while working on plans to acquire a publicly traded company. They intend to transform the acquired entity into a digital asset treasury business dedicated to Solana. This approach would allow the firms to consolidate resources and create one of the largest single-asset treasuries in the market. According to Bloomberg, Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in talks with potential backers to raise about $1 billion to acquire Solana (SOL), which would mark the largest treasury dedicated to the token. Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the… pic.twitter.com/jz8CsmTZTe — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 25, 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the transaction. The deal is expected to close in early September, giving the group a short timeline for execution. Market observers see the proposed fund as an extension of strategies pioneered by corporate treasuries that first concentrated on Bitcoin. While many firms still favor Bitcoin and Ethereum, Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin are focusing on Solana because of its rapid growth and expanding use cases. This coordinated initiative signals growing institutional interest in digital assets outside the two dominant cryptocurrencies. Analysts argue that the new raise of $1 billion is a testament to the belief in the potential of Solana remaining one of the top blockchain networks. Institutional Interest Builds Around Solana Treasury The Solana Foundation has already supported the plan, which lends credence to the campaign. Market analysts believe that creating an exclusive treasury would aid in decreasing the circulating supply of Solana. Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, said that institutional support of this scale could attract more developers and ecosystem projects. This strategy mirrors a trend among corporate treasuries. MicroStrategy made the idea of owning Bitcoin popular among many businesses, but firms rapidly diversified into Solana, BNB, and XRP. Publicly traded companies currently possess over 6 million SOL, as per available data. One such project is Upexi, which has obtained a $200 million credit line to expand its Solana reserves. SOL Strategies holds more than 420,000 Solana tokens in its treasury and is preparing for a Nasdaq listing. JUST IN: Solana treasury company @UpexiTreasury has surpassed 2 million $SOL in holdings, now worth $334M. In July, Upexi raised $200M and acquired over 1.26M $SOL, growing its treasury by 172%. pic.twitter.com/2DHwTOfOXF — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) August 5, 2025 Solana has gained popularity owing to its scalability, low fees, and speed. It powers a wide range of decentralized finance platforms, gaming projects, and consumer-facing applications. The network also gained traction during last year’s surge in memecoin trading. As a result, institutional players are taking notice, and they now view Solana as a strong alternative to Ethereum. Market Implications and Price Trends The proposed treasury could influence the trajectory of SOL’s price. Meanwhile, none of the companies have confirmed the plans as of press time. At the same time, Solana’s price action has shown strong momentum. SOL is trading at $199.42 after dropping 4.16% in the past day. The trading volume has increased by 997.33% to $13.46 billion, signaling robust activity. Its market capitalization stands at $107.77 billion, and it has gained 10.45% in the past week and 5.49% in the past month. Source: CoinMarketCap eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
