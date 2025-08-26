Galaxy, Multicoin, Jump Crypto Plan $1 Billion Solana Treasury

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/26 06:45
DeepBook
DEEP$0.13591-8.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01261-8.15%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.10003+7.55%

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are reportedly working to raise $1 billion for a dedicated solana treasury. The plan would create the largest structured reserve of solana to date, signaling deep institutional confidence in the blockchain.

Institutions Circle Solana as Firms Plan Billion-Dollar Token Reserve

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in advanced talks with potential backers to raise about $1 billion for what could become the largest treasury dedicated to solana.

According to the Bloomberg report, the firms have tapped Cantor Fitzgerald LP as lead banker on the deal, intending to create a digital asset treasury company by acquiring a publicly traded entity. The proposed fund would focus exclusively on accumulating and holding solana at scale, a move designed to stabilize price dynamics while signaling confidence in the blockchain’s long-term trajectory.

Solana has gained traction as one of the fastest and most cost-efficient layer-1 networks, powering decentralized exchanges, NFT markets, and consumer-facing applications. By pooling institutional capital into a $1 billion reserve, the three firms would not only take a sizable position in Solana’s ecosystem but also set a precedent for structured, Wall Street-style investment vehicles in crypto.

A crypto treasury of this magnitude can absorb supply during periods of volatility, reduce selling pressure, and provide developers and investors greater confidence to build on Solana. For Galaxy, Multicoin, and Jump Crypto, the initiative represents both a bet on Solana’s technical edge and an effort to shape its financial infrastructure.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Margin debt across the U.S. has now hit a record $1.02 trillion in July, after rising by $14.6 billion in just one month, according to data from July released by FINRA. That jump followed June’s $87 billion explosion, the biggest monthly increase in margin debt ever recorded. In the last two years, borrowing has increased […]
U
U$0.01181-9.15%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000577-8.99%
Everscale
EVER$0.00964+5.12%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 07:52
Partager
Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Ethereum has had a strong run in August, pushing close to $5,000 before cooling off. Right now, ETH is trading around $4,648, and traders are watching closely to see if the momentum continues or if the market takes a breather first. The last 24 hours have brought some interesting shifts in open interest, long and
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,406.12-6.83%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000007-15.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/26 06:45
Partager
New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the former Chorus One executive team established a new crypto venture capital fund Frachtis , focusing on the intersection
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0594-7.47%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1282-16.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 23:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

U.S. margin debt hits new all-time high $1.02 trillion as leverage fuels rally

Here’s Where Ethereum Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

New crypto venture capital fund Frachtis closes $20 million

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that implement digital taxes, digital services legislation, or digital market regulations

An institution has used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH in the past three days