Galaxy tokenized stock launches on the Solana blockchain via Superstate

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/04 20:43
Galaxy Digital is now offering its SEC-registered shares as Galaxy tokenized stock on Solana, enabling real-time, onchain ownership and regulatory-compliant trading for verified investors.

Summary
  • Galaxy tokenized stock on Solana is fully compliant and legally equivalent to traditional equity, with real-time onchain ownership updates via Superstate.
  • Solana’s tokenization ecosystem recently surpassed $500 million in RWA value, marking its growing adoption beyond memecoins.

Galaxy tokenized stock debuts on Solana

Galaxy Digital has announced a partnership with fintech firm Superstate to enable stockholders to hold Galaxy tokenized stock on the Solana (SOL) blockchain via Superstate’s Opening Bell platform.

Unlike previous tokenized stock offerings that relied on synthetic or wrapped models, these tokens represent actual Galaxy Class A Common Stock, with all associated shareholder rights. Superstate, acting as the SEC-registered transfer agent, maintains real-time legal ownership onchain whenever tokens are transferred. Only verified investors who pass KYC procedures can hold and transfer these tokens to ensure full regulatory compliance.

“This is the first instance of a Nasdaq-listed company being tokenized on a major public blockchain. When tokens change hands, the registered shareholder list of Galaxy updates in real-time. Financial markets are undergoing a massive upgrade with Superstate,” explained Robert Leshner, CEO of Superstate.

Solana is gaining traction in RWA tokenization

Galaxy’s move to put its shares on Solana follows the recent Solana Foundation partnership with R3, which is set to bring $10 billion in regulated real-world assets from R3’s platform to the blockchain, highlighting Solana’s growing role as the chain of choice for real-world asset tokenization.

The launch also comes as Solana’s tokenization ecosystem hits a major milestone, with tokenized RWAs surpassing $500 million in value. While stablecoins still dominate, institutional assets — including U.S. Treasuries and alternative funds — are increasingly being tokenized, signaling Solana’s evolution from a memecoin network to a platform for serious financial assets.

