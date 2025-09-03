Galaxy tokenizes SEC-registered shares on Solana

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 22:27
RealLink
REAL$0.06099+1.81%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1199+2.65%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017774+0.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1259+1.61%

Galaxy Digital has partnered with financial technology firm Superstate to launch tokenized versions of its Class A common stock on the Solana blockchain. This marks the first time SEC-registered public equity has been issued directly on a major public chain.

Announced on Sept 3, the rollout uses Superstate’s Opening Bell platform, where the firm acts as the SEC-registered transfer agent to record ownership updates onchain in real time as tokens move between wallets.

Unlike synthetic products or wrapped securities, Galaxy’s tokenized shares are legally equivalent to traditional stock, carrying full shareholder rights. Initial availability is limited to approved, KYC-verified investors, who can hold and transfer shares within self-custodied wallets.

According to Barron’s, as of early September, 21 investors had tokenized 32,374 shares on Solana, underscoring measured but notable uptake.

Galaxy’s chief executive Mike Novogratz said the initiative aims to combine the transparency and composability of crypto markets with the protections of regulated equity. By leveraging Solana’s fast settlement, Galaxy shares can be transferred around the clock, a shift from traditional market hours.

The firms are also studying how automated market makers (AMMs) could support tokenized equity trading within the SEC’s Project Crypto framework.

Blockworks previously reported that corporate treasuries and IPO activity in the digital asset sector have accelerated alongside regulatory shifts, while the SEC and CFTC recently announced a joint initiative to harmonize oversight under Project Crypto and the Crypto Sprint. 

Galaxy’s tokenization effort fit squarely within this broader backdrop of companies and regulators experimenting with ways to bring traditional finance structures onchain.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:

Source: https://blockworks.co/news/galaxy-tokenizes-sec-shares

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.752-0.07%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

In this article, PANews lists 5 listed companies that launched crypto reserve plans. These companies generally increased their investment after Trump won the election. However, with the obvious correction of the crypto market, high-level purchases have led to a general increase in floating losses. Among them, Strategy&#39;s floating losses on Bitcoin holdings during this period have exceeded US$4 billion, while Metaplanet, Semler Scientific, SOL Strategies and other companies have also suffered book losses of more than 10 million US dollars, and their stock price performance has also experienced roller coaster-like fluctuations.
Solana
SOL$211.01+4.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.427+1.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10003+2.00%
Partager
PANews2025/04/08 18:04
Partager
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

PANews reported on June 20 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 10.2146
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017774+0.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1528+90.52%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins

Russian Finance Ministry Official: Despite New Law, 70% of Crypto Miners Are Still Unregistered

XRP Compared to Amazon’s Pre-Boom Days, Analyst Predicts $100–$200 Surge