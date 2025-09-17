‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Debuts, 30 Years After It Was First Unleashed

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 00:31
Sidekick
K$0.1574-7.84%
Honorswap
HONOR$0.933--%
Union
U$0.016106-20.21%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1396-3.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0893+3.87%

Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” returns to the charts 30 years after its release, debuting at No. 7 on the Official Vinyl Singles chart. AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – JANUARY 17: Rapper Coolio performs live on stage at Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands on 17th January 1996. (photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

Redferns

Rapper Coolio charted multiple hits throughout his career, though one is remembered as the most successful of the bunch. “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which also credited musician L.V., was a No. 1 all around the planet back in the mid-’90s, and changed both Coolio’s life and the sound of successful hip-hop for a time.

Three decades after its initial release, “Gangsta’s Paradise” earns Coolio a posthumous win on several charts in the United Kingdom and even brings the hip-hop musician to one tally for the very first time.

Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise”

“Gangsta’s Paradise” was recently released on a seven-inch vinyl to celebrate its thirtieth anniversary. The track was initially shared in August 1995 as a tune from his album of the same name. To honor his legacy and the immense continued popularity of the cut, the vinyl was recently offered for sale on September 5 and it has become a bestseller in the U.K.

Coolio’s Debut Hit

“Gangsta’s Paradise” debuts at No. 7 on the Official Vinyl Singles chart this week. The cut becomes Coolio’s first top 10 and initial career placement on the list, and it adds to his legacy three years after his death.

“Gangsta’s Paradise” Debuts on Multiple Charts

Coolio also returns to the Official Physical Singles tally with his smash. That list includes sales of tracks on vinyl, but also CD and cassette, which were much more popular during his initial heyday.

“Gangsta’s Paradise” opens at No. 8 on the ranking. A different take on “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which the Official Charts Company credits separately from this latest version, hit No. 1 in 1995 and spent 20 weeks on the Official Physical Singles chart, including two leading the charge.

Five Top 10s Throughout Coolio’s Career

Coolio has now collected five top 10s on the Official Physical Singles list, two of which are “Gangsta’s Paradise.” In addition to that composition, “See You When You Get There” featuring 40 Thevz peaked at No. 3, “Hit ’Em High (The Monstars’ Anthem),” which names Coolio as well as B-Real and Busta Rhymes, peaked at No. 8, and “Too Hot” stalled at No. 9.

Coolio’s Former No. 1

Back in the mid-’90s, “Gangsta’s Paradise” hit No. 1 on the Official Singles chart, the list of the most-consumed songs throughout the country. In the years since, it has been certified five-times platinum in the U.K. alone for moving several million equivalent copies.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/16/gangstas-paradise-debuts-30-years-after-it-was-first-unleashed/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0845-5.58%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Partager
Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

PANews reported on June 21 that Musk posted on the X platform that he would use Grok 3.5 (perhaps it should be called Grok 4) with advanced reasoning capabilities to
GROK
GROK$0.001328+1.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0845-5.58%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 17:16
Partager
Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

AP2, sometimes referred to as the Intermediary Payment Protocol, aims to create a standard for how AI can securely handle […] The post Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
SUI$3.6285+3.78%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1379+2.37%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/17 01:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

Musk: The human knowledge corpus will be rewritten using Grok 3.5 with advanced reasoning capabilities

Google and Sui Network Team Up on Next-Gen Payment Standard

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars