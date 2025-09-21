The post Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist, has shared his predictions on four major altcoins: Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Avalanche (AVAX). His analysis focuses on immediate support and resistance levels that could shape price action in the weeks ahead. Ethereum Faces a Critical Test Ethereum has been trading within a series of parallel channels. The current focus is on support near $4,350. Soloway said this level is important because a confirmed breakdown could send ETH toward $3,750. If the level holds, ETH may attempt to retest the highs above $5,000, with a possible next target around $5,500. Solana Maintains a Strong Setup Solana remains one of the stronger altcoins on the charts. It recently broke above the $205–$215 range and continues to form higher highs and higher lows. As long as it stays above $235, the outlook remains positive. A move back to its previous all-time high near $295, or even above $300, is possible. If the trend breaks, support sits again in the $215–$205 zone. XRP Shows a Neutral Pattern XRP’s chart is less clear. It has support near $2.95, but lower highs signal caution. A drop below $2.95 could open the door to $2.75–$2.67. On the other hand, a breakout above $3.12 would signal strength and could trigger a move higher by 10–20 percent. Avalanche Pulls Back After a Rally Avalanche recently surged from $26 to $36 before meeting strong resistance. Soloway said that this level acted as a ceiling. He expects a short-term pullback, which could later set up a new buying opportunity if support holds. Soloway said that these projections are short-term, spanning weeks or months. Clear support and resistance zones remain the important signals to… The post Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist, has shared his predictions on four major altcoins: Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Avalanche (AVAX). His analysis focuses on immediate support and resistance levels that could shape price action in the weeks ahead. Ethereum Faces a Critical Test Ethereum has been trading within a series of parallel channels. The current focus is on support near $4,350. Soloway said this level is important because a confirmed breakdown could send ETH toward $3,750. If the level holds, ETH may attempt to retest the highs above $5,000, with a possible next target around $5,500. Solana Maintains a Strong Setup Solana remains one of the stronger altcoins on the charts. It recently broke above the $205–$215 range and continues to form higher highs and higher lows. As long as it stays above $235, the outlook remains positive. A move back to its previous all-time high near $295, or even above $300, is possible. If the trend breaks, support sits again in the $215–$205 zone. XRP Shows a Neutral Pattern XRP’s chart is less clear. It has support near $2.95, but lower highs signal caution. A drop below $2.95 could open the door to $2.75–$2.67. On the other hand, a breakout above $3.12 would signal strength and could trigger a move higher by 10–20 percent. Avalanche Pulls Back After a Rally Avalanche recently surged from $26 to $36 before meeting strong resistance. Soloway said that this level acted as a ceiling. He expects a short-term pullback, which could later set up a new buying opportunity if support holds. Soloway said that these projections are short-term, spanning weeks or months. Clear support and resistance zones remain the important signals to…

Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 12:41
Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist, has shared his predictions on four major altcoins: Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Avalanche (AVAX). His analysis focuses on immediate support and resistance levels that could shape price action in the weeks ahead.

Ethereum Faces a Critical Test

Ethereum has been trading within a series of parallel channels. The current focus is on support near $4,350. Soloway said this level is important because a confirmed breakdown could send ETH toward $3,750. If the level holds, ETH may attempt to retest the highs above $5,000, with a possible next target around $5,500.

Solana Maintains a Strong Setup

Solana remains one of the stronger altcoins on the charts. It recently broke above the $205–$215 range and continues to form higher highs and higher lows. As long as it stays above $235, the outlook remains positive. A move back to its previous all-time high near $295, or even above $300, is possible. If the trend breaks, support sits again in the $215–$205 zone.

XRP Shows a Neutral Pattern

XRP’s chart is less clear. It has support near $2.95, but lower highs signal caution. A drop below $2.95 could open the door to $2.75–$2.67. On the other hand, a breakout above $3.12 would signal strength and could trigger a move higher by 10–20 percent.

Avalanche Pulls Back After a Rally

Avalanche recently surged from $26 to $36 before meeting strong resistance. Soloway said that this level acted as a ceiling. He expects a short-term pullback, which could later set up a new buying opportunity if support holds.

Soloway said that these projections are short-term, spanning weeks or months. Clear support and resistance zones remain the important signals to watch.

