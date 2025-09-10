Gary Gensler Might Go Down as Worst SEC Chair in History: Tom Emmer

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/10 15:42
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000288--%
Propy
PRO$0.715+1.93%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00014-50.00%
MAY
MAY$0.04274+0.44%

The Republican House Majority Whip made the comments to Breitbart News on Tuesday, stating, “Gary Gensler might go down as the worst SEC chair in history.”

Emmer accused Gensler of deliberately covering up his actions and being “less than honest,” characterizing it as part of a broader pattern of questionable behavior by the Biden administration.

The outburst followed last week’s report from the SEC’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) on a year’s worth of missing texts from Gensler’s government-issued smartphone.

Missing Message Scandal

The SEC watchdog revealed that the IT department mistakenly wiped Gensler’s messages, erasing records tied to crypto enforcement actions and transparency. The data loss was exacerbated by poor change management, inadequate backups, ignored system alerts, and unaddressed vendor software flaws, it stated.

Around 1,500 messages from colleagues and other records were recovered, and around 38% of them concerned critical SEC action and conversations about suing digital asset platforms during the Biden administration’s war on crypto. Emmer said it was “just more fuel for the fire that he was running his own show.”

Emmer concluded that the Trump administration is undoing “all of this garbage that we dealt with for the last four years.”

This is just another example of less-than-honest behavior by the Biden administration, and in this particular case, “one of the worst bureaucrats that I’ve ever dealt with,” he said.

Double Standards at the SEC

At the same time the messages went missing – between October 2022 and September 2023 – the SEC cracked down on the use of messaging apps by banks and financial institutions.

Several prominent investment banking and financial institutions, including Barclays, Bank of America, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS Securities, and Cantor Fitzgerald, were charged with violating record-keeping and books-and-records laws under the Securities and Exchange Act.

The post Gary Gensler Might Go Down as Worst SEC Chair in History: Tom Emmer appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$30.2233-1.40%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001995-1.09%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Partager
Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback

Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback

Avalon Labs executed a $1.88 million AVL coin buyback, burning 37% of the supply. The price of AVL rose 9% to $0.15 after this significant burn announcement. Continue Reading:Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback The post Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Oasis
ROSE$0.02719-2.22%
Avalon
AVL$0.1475+8.21%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/10 14:25
Partager
Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy

Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy

BitcoinWorld Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy The world of digital assets is rapidly evolving, and with it, the urgent need for robust regulatory frameworks. A recent high-level meeting between South Korean lawmaker Min Byung-deok and former U.S. Representative Patrick McHenry underscores a pivotal moment for global digital asset policy. This significant discussion, reported by ET News, signals a strong intent to foster international collaboration. On Tuesday, these two influential figures exchanged views on crucial aspects of crypto regulation. Their dialogue aims to pave the way for a more harmonized future, addressing the complexities and opportunities presented by the burgeoning digital economy. Why is Digital Asset Policy Cooperation Crucial? The digital asset space transcends national borders. A lack of unified standards can unfortunately hinder innovation and create regulatory arbitrage. Therefore, cooperation, like this important discussion on digital asset policy, is absolutely essential for ensuring compatibility and interoperability across different markets. This proactive approach seeks to build a stable and secure environment for all participants worldwide. By working together, nations can mitigate risks, foster innovation, and unlock the full potential of blockchain technology. Such collaborative efforts are foundational for a thriving global digital economy. Shaping the Future: Key Areas of Digital Asset Policy Discussion The core of their conversation centered on two critical pillars: Enacting a Basic Law for Digital Assets: This involves establishing foundational legal principles to govern the entire digital asset ecosystem. Such a framework provides much-needed clarity and a predictable environment for businesses and investors alike. Institutionalization of Stablecoins: Stablecoins, designed to maintain a stable value, are increasingly important for transactions and financial stability. Their proper integration into traditional financial systems requires careful regulatory consideration to manage risks while harnessing their potential benefits. Both Min and McHenry agreed on the necessity of strengthening cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea. This collaboration is vital for improving the compatibility and interoperability of their respective digital asset policy frameworks, setting a global example for others to follow. The Wisdom Behind a Forward-Thinking Digital Asset Policy Former Rep. McHenry, with his extensive experience as chairman of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, offered valuable insights. He commended the approach, stating that “addressing the entire digital asset ecosystem is a very wise and forward-thinking strategy.” He further emphasized South Korea’s unique opportunity: “South Korea could achieve legislation far superior to that of most other countries if it firmly establishes foundational principles.” This highlights the immense benefit of a comprehensive, principle-based digital asset policy. By laying strong groundwork now, South Korea can position itself as a global leader in responsible innovation. This can potentially set a benchmark for other nations to follow, demonstrating how to balance progress with protection effectively and responsibly. Navigating the Complexities of Digital Asset Policy While the path to harmonized digital asset policy is promising, it is not without its challenges. Policymakers frequently encounter several hurdles: Regulatory Divergence: Different nations often have varied legal traditions and economic priorities, making it complex to align regulations seamlessly across borders. Rapid Technological Change: The pace of innovation in digital assets often outstrips the speed of legislative processes. This requires flexible and adaptable policy frameworks that can evolve quickly. Consumer Protection vs. Innovation: Striking the right balance between safeguarding investors and fostering technological advancement is a continuous tightrope walk for policymakers. These high-level discussions are crucial steps in addressing these complexities head-on. They aim for solutions that promote both security and growth within the digital asset sector, ensuring a robust future. The meeting between Min Byung-deok and Patrick McHenry represents a significant stride towards global collaboration on digital asset policy. Their shared vision for robust legislation and the institutionalization of stablecoins underscores a collective commitment to building a more secure, interoperable, and innovative digital asset landscape. This partnership could indeed set a powerful precedent for future international regulatory efforts, shaping the future of finance for everyone. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What was the primary focus of the meeting between Min Byung-deok and Patrick McHenry? A1: The primary focus was to discuss crucial aspects of digital asset policy, including enacting a basic law for digital assets and the institutionalization of stablecoins, aiming for enhanced US-South Korea cooperation. Q2: Why is international cooperation important for digital assets? A2: International cooperation is vital because digital assets transcend national borders. It helps ensure compatibility and interoperability between different markets, mitigating risks and fostering innovation through harmonized digital asset policy. Q3: What did Patrick McHenry say about South Korea’s potential in digital asset legislation? A3: McHenry commented that South Korea has the potential to achieve legislation far superior to that of most other countries if it firmly establishes foundational principles for its digital asset policy. Q4: What are stablecoins, and why are they a key discussion point? A4: Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value, often pegged to a fiat currency. Their institutionalization is a key discussion point because proper regulation is needed to manage risks and integrate them safely into financial systems. Q5: What challenges do policymakers face in developing digital asset policy? A5: Policymakers face challenges such as regulatory divergence among nations, the rapid pace of technological change requiring adaptable frameworks, and balancing consumer protection with fostering innovation. Did you find this discussion on US-South Korea digital asset cooperation insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about the evolving landscape of global digital asset policy and the crucial steps being taken towards a more secure and innovative future! To learn more about the latest digital asset policy trends, explore our article on key developments shaping crypto regulation and institutional adoption. This post Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Union
U$0.00971-3.38%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198555-1.28%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01697-0.87%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/10 14:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback

Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy

Daily ETF Flow Report (September 9): Bitcoin Hits $23M Inflows, Ethereum Rebounds After Six Days

Trump’s mixed signals put India’s U.S. ally status in question