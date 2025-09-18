Gary Gensler vs Paul Atkins: Former SEC Chief Defends Crackdown, Calls Out Fraudsters Like Bankman-Fried

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/18 18:29
Union
U$0.014284+7.22%
Wink
LIKE$0.009581-6.56%
gensler

The post Gary Gensler vs Paul Atkins: Former SEC Chief Defends Crackdown, Calls Out Fraudsters Like Bankman-Fried appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Former SEC Chair Gary Gensler has broken his silence on how he views the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) current direction under Paul Atkins. Speaking in a recent interview with CNBC, Gensler reflected on his own time in office, the reforms he led, and the challenges of regulating the fast-moving world of crypto.

Gensler Defends His Record at the SEC

Gensler said he remains proud of his work during his tenure, pointing to reforms such as shortening the stock market settlement cycle from two days to one. He argued that this move increased efficiency and that Europe is now trying to follow suit. 

He also said that some of the reforms his team set in place for U.S. Treasury markets are still being continued. But Gensler acknowledged that elections have consequences, and each SEC chair brings a different approach.

On Crypto and Investor Protection

When asked about his tough stance on crypto, Gensler stood firm. He said the SEC under his leadership brought around 100 cases in the sector, similar to his predecessor Jay Clayton, stressing that enforcement was about protecting investors. 

Gensler cited Sam Bankman-Fried as an example of the fraud that took place during his tenure and said he was not alone. According to him, much of the crypto market trades on “momentum and hype” rather than fundamentals, making it risky for everyday investors.

“So I’m very proud of what we accomplished. I think this administration is continuing in the US Treasury markets to give them more liquidity. But look, elections have consequences and I respect our democratic forms. And naturally, Chair Atkins is going to take a different approach than his predecessor,” he said.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has announced regulatory relief for stablecoin intermediaries.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 17:40
Partager
The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

PANews reported on September 18 that the Bank of England kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 4.00%, in line with market expectations. Seven voters voted to keep the rate unchanged, while two voted to cut it.
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000406+24.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08515-1.79%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 19:01
Partager
The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, as the situation in the Middle East cooled down and Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the crypto
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.653+1.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,141.77+0.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0889+1.83%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 11:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Australia approves regulatory relief for stablecoin usage

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 4.00% as expected

The crypto market rebounded from the bottom, the AI sector led the increase by more than 13%, and BTC exceeded $105,000

Koscom Pursues Korean Won Stablecoin with 5 Trademark Applications

Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story