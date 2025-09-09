Gauntlet Partners Cap to Expand Stablecoin Markets on Morpho Ethereum

Gauntlet, a popular platform for blockchain optimization and risk management, has partnered with Cap, a renowned stablecoin protocol. The partnership aims to unveil exclusive markets of the decentralized protocol Morpho Labs for $PT-stcUSD and $stcUSD on Ethereum. As Gauntlet mentioned in its official announcement on X, the collaboration attempts to offer more liquidity, risk-managed markets to benefit stablecoin holders, and yield opportunities. Additionally, the move also shows the platform’s commitment to onboarding unique stablecoin products and broadening professional vault strategies.

Gauntlet and Cap Partner to Bring $PT-stUSD and $stcUSD Markets of Morpho on Ethereum

The partnership between Gauntlet and Cap is set to launch the $PT-stcUSD and $stcUSD markets of Mopho Labs on Ethereum. The partnership is anticipated to substantially fortify DeFi with its portfolio diversification, apart from providing users with exclusive yield-bearing opportunities. In this respect, Cap delivers a couple of core products: $stcUSD and $cUSD. Particularly, $cUSD is a dollar-pegged stablecoin supported by assets like $BENJI, $BUIDL, $pyUSD, $USDT, and $USDC. Additionally, $stcUSD is a yield-bearing stablecoin created by staking $cUSD.

Apart from that. $PT-stcUSD denotes the Pendle Principal Token specified for $stcUSD, enabling holders to get fixed yields. Hence, the holders can get the respective yields by redeeming tokens $PT-stcUSD for $stUSD when they mature. Thus, $P-stUSD and $stcUSD’s launch on the Ethereum markets of Morpho Labs highlights a significant development in merging stablecoin innovation and resilient DeFi infrastructure.

How Does This Partnership Benefit Developers?

According to Gauntlet, the partnership offers robust opportunities for the developers. In this respect, they can develop on top of $PT-stcUSD and $stUSD, supported by the efficient vault strategies of Gauntlet and the stablecoin infrastructure of Cap. Additionally, the integration improves liquidity, stablecoin utility, and risk-adjusted profits within the ecosystem of Ethereum. Overall, the development combines innovation and dependable DeFi frameworks, equipping builders with unique financial products to grow DeFi.