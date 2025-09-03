Gavin Newsom to Launch “Trump Corruption Coin” to Rival $TRUMP Token

TLDR

Gavin Newsom announces “Trump Corruption Coin” to challenge the $TRUMP token in the crypto space.

Proceeds from the coin will support Newsom’s Campaign for Democracy and redistricting efforts.

The $TRUMP token has dropped 5% in 24 hours, giving Newsom’s coin a potential opportunity.

Political memecoins like Newsom’s and Trump’s have gained traction with crypto and social media communities.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is preparing to launch a new meme cryptocurrency aimed at challenging the $TRUMP token, which has gained significant attention since its debut earlier this year. The proposed coin, dubbed the “Trump Corruption Coin,” is designed to poke fun at the former president’s involvement in the cryptocurrency space while leveraging meme culture to engage with his supporters and detractors alike.

Gavin Newsom revealed his plans during a recent appearance on the Pivot podcast, where he made light of the growing political memecoin trend. He jokingly remarked, “We’re about to put a meme coin out and Donald Trump, we’ll see how well your coin does versus our coin.” The launch marks an intriguing development in the intersection of politics, internet culture, and cryptocurrency, as both political figures and their followers turn to digital tokens to express their views and influence public discourse.

Rise of Political Memecoins and their Appeal

Memecoins, which often draw inspiration from internet memes or pop culture, have become an increasingly popular and lucrative phenomenon in the cryptocurrency market. These tokens typically lack the traditional financial utility of more established cryptocurrencies but can generate significant attention due to their connection to popular figures or events.

The $TRUMP token, which was launched earlier this year, is one of the most notable examples of a political memecoin. Despite its volatility, the token’s rise to a $1.6 billion market cap was fueled by both Trump supporters and those critical of his political stances. This trend of leveraging digital currencies for political engagement has caught the eye of other political figures, with Gavin Newsom’s forthcoming coin positioned to capitalize on the growing interest in crypto as a tool for messaging.

Newsom’s “Trump Corruption Coin” is poised to engage this same audience, but with a distinct twist: a satirical and politically charged counterpoint to the $TRUMP token. According to Newsom, all proceeds from the coin will be directed toward his Campaign for Democracy, which focuses on efforts such as redistricting and promoting civic awareness.

Newsom’s Meme Coin Strategy and Political Messaging

The launch of the Trump Corruption Coin by Gavin Newsom is not just a financial move; it is part of a broader strategy to engage voters and satirize the current political landscape. Gavin Newsom has previously used humor and parody in his campaign, including merchandise that mocks Trump’s slogan, such as items bearing the phrase “Make America Gavin Again.”

In his podcast appearance, Newsom expressed confidence in using meme culture to engage a new generation of voters. He said,

This rhetoric suggests Newsom intends to continue using digital platforms and cryptocurrencies to reach voters in innovative ways, especially as the 2025 elections approach.

Despite the growing appeal of the $TRUMP token, its recent market decline may present an opportunity for Newsom’s coin to attract attention. The $TRUMP token has lost 5% of its value in the past 24 hours, with its price hovering around $8.34, a significant drop from its peak of $73.43 earlier this year. Newsom’s meme coin could benefit from this decline and gain momentum due to its novelty and the political discourse surrounding it.

The post Gavin Newsom to Launch “Trump Corruption Coin” to Rival $TRUMP Token appeared first on CoinCentral.