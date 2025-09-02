Gavin Newsom trolls Trump with memecoin parody

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/02 16:05
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.418-5.64%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002018-26.67%

Californian Governor Gavin Newsom plans to launch a meme coin that directly parodies President Trump’s own TRUMP token. Newsom says the token will be called “Trump Corruption.”

Summary
  • Californian governor Gavin Newsom wants to launch a meme coin to rival the official TRUMP meme coin.
  • Newsom has been on the offensive by delving into Trump’s realm, starting with Truth Social and now aiming for cryptocurrencies.

The Californian governor Gavin Newsom continues his crusade to troll the president at every turn. This time he shifts gears from using social media posts to coming after Trump on a different turf, by diving into the world of cryptocurrencies.

While co-hosting an episode of the tech, business and politics podcast, Pivot, with journalist Kara Swisher, Gavin Newsom revealed his next big plan to troll the president.

“We’re about to put a meme coin out and you know what, Donald Trump, we’ll see how well your coin does versus our coin,” said Newsom on the YouTube video for Pivot.

Although no launch date has been announced yet, Gavin Newsom stated that the token will be called the “Trump Corruption” coin. However, he did consider naming the token “Smelt,” inspired by how Trump has been described a having a strong odor by several news outlets.

The announcement comes just a few days ahead of the Trump-backed project, World Liberty Financial token launch which has taken the crypto community by storm. In fact, the Trump family amassed more than $5 billion in net worth following the debut of WLFI.

As one of the first Democratic politicians to join Truth Social, Newsom explained to Swisher that his team is prepared to go all out in their attack against Trump. So far, Newsom has also launched merchandise with slogans like “Make America Gavin Again” and selling faux bibles that parody the ones that Trump’s team has sold.

“That’s when we just said, ‘We’re on the other side of this. And we told the team, ‘it’s no permission slip now, not even forgiveness. You just go and we go hard, and we don’t stop,” he said.

Gavin Newsom’s troll strategy

According to his interview with Pivot, Newsom encourages his team to try new things to criticize the Trump administration. In particular, he’s gearing towards attacking the president of the United States by mimicking the moves that he’s made in the public and digital sphere.

“I mean, we’re just trying to turn up the heat. And tune people into the absurdity,” said Newsom.

With regards to the Trump Corruption meme coin, he said that all proceeds from the token will go to his “Campaign for Democracy.”

“All of [the proceeds] will go to our Campaign for Democracy. They go for this effort on redistricting. They go into our effort to continue to raise awareness and communicate and organize,” said Newsom.

TRUMP price analysis

If Gavin Newsom wants to launch a token that can surpass the Trump’s token, it would have to perform better than the official TRUMP (TRUMP) meme coin. This means it would have to surpass the current all-time high of $73.43. It would also need to accumulate a market cap equal to or more than $1.6 billion during its trade.

However, it could benefit from a strong launch that could outperform TRUMP as it is currently on a downtrend.

At press time, TRUMP has experienced a sharp decline of more than 5% in the past 24 hours. In the past hour, it appears to be testing resistance near $9.20, with the price dropping by roughly 11% in a single move, pulling back toward $8.34.

Price chart for the official TRUMP meme coin after Gavin Newsom announces a rival token is coming | Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index sits near 42, reflecting weakened momentum but not yet entering oversold territory. This suggests that sellers currently dominate the market, though consolidation around the $8.20–$8.40 zone indicates possible short-term support.

If the TRUMP meme coin fails to hold up within the $8.20 range, it could extend losses further below $8.00, while recovery attempts would need to reclaim $8.70 before it attempts to reach the $9.00 zone again.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Right now, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is rewriting that script with one of the hottest presale allocations live in 2025. With prices […] The post From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.00727-38.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01225-2.00%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02955+4.01%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/02 16:29
Partager
Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

PANews June 19 news, market news: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend. According to Bloomberg, several people familiar with the matter said that senior
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01804-3.32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.072-2.70%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 09:09
Partager
India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

TLDRs; Tesla’s luxury-first strategy clashes with India’s price-sensitive EV market, limiting early adoption despite global brand strength. Model Y’s $68,000 price tag far exceeds India’s EV sweet spot below $25,000, creating a demand barrier. Tesla received only 600 orders versus its 2,500-car quota, falling behind rivals like BYD in sales traction. Infrastructure expansion continues, with [...] The post India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Tagger
TAG$0.0007603-13.28%
CAR
CAR$0.010384-8.21%
Wink
LIKE$0.011227-2.98%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/02 15:59
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

From Chainlink’s Oracle Success to BlockchainFX’s Presale Boom: Best Token Presale and Crypto News of 2025

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

India’s EV Market Proves Tough Ground for Tesla’s Luxury Strategy

The Next Big Meme Coin: 3 Tokens Ready to Take Over Where Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and PEPE Left Off

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet