Gavin Newsom trolls Trump with memecoin parody

Californian Governor Gavin Newsom plans to launch a meme coin that directly parodies President Trump’s own TRUMP token. Newsom says the token will be called “Trump Corruption.”

Summary Californian governor Gavin Newsom wants to launch a meme coin to rival the official TRUMP meme coin.

Newsom has been on the offensive by delving into Trump’s realm, starting with Truth Social and now aiming for cryptocurrencies.

The Californian governor Gavin Newsom continues his crusade to troll the president at every turn. This time he shifts gears from using social media posts to coming after Trump on a different turf, by diving into the world of cryptocurrencies.

While co-hosting an episode of the tech, business and politics podcast, Pivot, with journalist Kara Swisher, Gavin Newsom revealed his next big plan to troll the president.

“We’re about to put a meme coin out and you know what, Donald Trump, we’ll see how well your coin does versus our coin,” said Newsom on the YouTube video for Pivot.

Although no launch date has been announced yet, Gavin Newsom stated that the token will be called the “Trump Corruption” coin. However, he did consider naming the token “Smelt,” inspired by how Trump has been described a having a strong odor by several news outlets.

The announcement comes just a few days ahead of the Trump-backed project, World Liberty Financial token launch which has taken the crypto community by storm. In fact, the Trump family amassed more than $5 billion in net worth following the debut of WLFI.

As one of the first Democratic politicians to join Truth Social, Newsom explained to Swisher that his team is prepared to go all out in their attack against Trump. So far, Newsom has also launched merchandise with slogans like “Make America Gavin Again” and selling faux bibles that parody the ones that Trump’s team has sold.

“That’s when we just said, ‘We’re on the other side of this. And we told the team, ‘it’s no permission slip now, not even forgiveness. You just go and we go hard, and we don’t stop,” he said.

Gavin Newsom’s troll strategy

According to his interview with Pivot, Newsom encourages his team to try new things to criticize the Trump administration. In particular, he’s gearing towards attacking the president of the United States by mimicking the moves that he’s made in the public and digital sphere.

“I mean, we’re just trying to turn up the heat. And tune people into the absurdity,” said Newsom.

With regards to the Trump Corruption meme coin, he said that all proceeds from the token will go to his “Campaign for Democracy.”

“All of [the proceeds] will go to our Campaign for Democracy. They go for this effort on redistricting. They go into our effort to continue to raise awareness and communicate and organize,” said Newsom.

TRUMP price analysis

If Gavin Newsom wants to launch a token that can surpass the Trump’s token, it would have to perform better than the official TRUMP (TRUMP) meme coin. This means it would have to surpass the current all-time high of $73.43. It would also need to accumulate a market cap equal to or more than $1.6 billion during its trade.

However, it could benefit from a strong launch that could outperform TRUMP as it is currently on a downtrend.

At press time, TRUMP has experienced a sharp decline of more than 5% in the past 24 hours. In the past hour, it appears to be testing resistance near $9.20, with the price dropping by roughly 11% in a single move, pulling back toward $8.34.

The Relative Strength Index sits near 42, reflecting weakened momentum but not yet entering oversold territory. This suggests that sellers currently dominate the market, though consolidation around the $8.20–$8.40 zone indicates possible short-term support.

If the TRUMP meme coin fails to hold up within the $8.20 range, it could extend losses further below $8.00, while recovery attempts would need to reclaim $8.70 before it attempts to reach the $9.00 zone again.