GBeast Partners with Onino Tokenization Platform to Promote RWA Adoption in the Meme Coin Ecosystem

2025/09/23
Onino, a Europe-based tokenization engine, announced a strategic collaboration with GBeast, a meme coin social ecosystem. With this partnership, GBeast leverages Onino’s tokenization platform to expand its offerings beyond meme coins.

Onino is a Layer-1 blockchain network and tokenization platform designed to bring scalable, compliant, and transparent RWAs on-chain. On the other hand, GBeast is a meme coin social network that allows people to engage with various meme tokens, collaborate for growth, and earn rewards for self-development.

What Onino Brings to Its Relationship

This partnership enables GBeast to capitalize on the tokenization trend through its strategic alliance with the Onino network. GBeast has a reputation for supporting people’s interactions with meme assets. Onino, which has expertise in complaint RWA tokenization, makes it a perfect partner for GBeast’s aspirations in the RWA landscape.

Based on this collaboration, GBeast utilizes Onino’s tokenization infrastructure to broaden its offerings beyond meme coins to include tokenized securities in its network. With these additions, GBeast is poised to attract institutional and retail investors looking for diversified investments. By offering tokenized assets such as commodities, stocks, real estate, and many others, in its ecosystem, GBeast is well-prepared to serve the interests of institutional customers and ambitious retail clients.

The alliance aligns with GBeast’s strategic aim of connecting traditional finance and   DeFi into its meme-focused network. Recently, GBeast integrated the USD1 stablecoin to allow its users to convert their coins into stable assets.

Onino’s expertise in tokenizing RWA assets complements GBeast’s ambition of providing a wider variety of real-world assets to its customers. By making tokenized assets more accessible to its meme community, GBeast expands liquidity in its platform and enhances the usability of meme coins in its network. GBeast customers can now buy tokenized equities, real estate, and many others, through GBeast’s network, with Onino’s smart contracts securing ownership and reward distribution.

Onino and Gbeast: Expanding DeFi Growth

The partnership between Onino and Gbeast is crucial as it aims to fulfil the rising demand for tangible offerings across cryptocurrency markets. By integrating GBeast’s market footprint with Onino’s tokenization architecture, the collaboration is set to create new standards for how crypto platforms and tokenization networks work together to redefine DeFi.

Meme coins are known for short-term hypes and dramatic surges and falls, making it difficult for users to build long-term value. GBeast focuses on resolving these challenges. Early this month, it integrated the USD1 stablecoin in its ecosystem to allow customers to interact with the stable commodity. This integration and today’s partnership show GBeast’s commitment to transforming meme coins from speculative products into cultural capital with real-world value.

